Power Distribution Unit Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- The Power Distribution Unit Market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rising concerns overpower stability for uninterrupted business operations; rising power distribution unit installations for reducing energy losses, and the increasing number of data centers are driving the power distribution unit market.



The three phase segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The three phase segment is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Three phase power distribution units at the cabinets and data centers help in minimizing losses and simplifies the load balance at all input and output power points. The advantages of installing three phase power distribution units are that the cost of cabling for three phase is very low as compared to single phase; also, the total installation time is less. These power distribution units are suitable for heavy industries that require continuous power. With hyper-scale data centers and increasing cloud-based operations across the end-user industries, the demand for three phase power distribution units is projected to increase during the forecast period.



The hot swap segment is projected to be the fastest-growing power distribution unit market

The hot swap segment, by type, is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A hot swap power distribution unit has similar features as an automatic transfer switch power distribution unit; however, it can also switch between the power sources in live mode, i.e., keeping the servers and UPS live while switching the power source from UPS to a live wall outlet. This type of power distribution unit offers dual input connections and a manual bypass switch, enabling the replacement of standard plug-in UPS systems for maintenance without disturbing the power supply to the connected server or networking loads. The major benefit of installing hot swap power distribution units is that it minimizes the downtime that affects the operational expenses that occur due to scheduled UPS maintenance periods. Companies offering a wide product portfolio for hot swap power distribution units include Vertiv (US), Tripp Lite (US), Eaton (Ireland), and others.



Europe: The second-largest power distribution unit market.

In this report, the power distribution unit market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The rise in the PDU market is influenced by various end-user industries such as networking, telecoms & IT, BFSI, and healthcare. The increase in investments for AI-driven cloud-based data centers result in the vast growth of intelligent PDUs. It also helps in real-time data monitoring and leads to customer growth & expansion. For instance, Huawei introduced AI-driven data center switches to improve IT network operations. The new switch has 64-core ARM server processor. Thus, AI-driven data centers lead to innovation and create competitive advantages with new business opportunities.



The major players in the global Power Distribution Unit Market are Cisco Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), Tripp Lite (US), ABB (Switzerland), Legrand (France), Panduit (US), Aten (China), Delta Electronics (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), and Socomec (France).



