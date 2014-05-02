Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Power Electronics Market by Substrate Wafer Technology (GaN, SiC, and Others), Devices (Power IC, Power Module & Power Discrete), Applications, and Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2014 – 2020“ report to its research database.



Power electronics technology has achieved a significant prime of life after a number of decades of dynamic evolution of power semiconductor devices, converters, PWM techniques, machines, motor drives, advanced control systems, and simulation techniques. The impact of this industry is felt not only on theglobal industrialization and general energy systems, but also onenergy conservation, renewable energy systems, and electric/hybrid vehicles; as well as in the medical field related applications.



The basic principle of power electronics is based on the conversion and control of electrical power with the help of power semiconductor devices. These power devices operate as a switch and, therefore, the efficiency of power electronics systems reaches as high as 99%. The advancement in technology has significantly reduced the cost of power electronics over the years. Also, the size of electronic devices has become smaller and the performance of these devices has shown a tremendous amount of improvement. The power electronics applications are proliferating in ICT, industrial, power, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, and transportation systems.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/power-electronics-market-by-substrate-wafer-technology-gan-sic-and-others-devices-power-ic-power-module-power-discrete-applications-and-geography-analysis-forecast-to-2014-2020-market-report.html .



The power electronics market has left its footprints globally; and the major market for the power electronics ecosystem in semiconductors lies in APAC countries such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, China, and ?others’ that include India, Malaysia and Singapore. The other segments such as the Americas, Europe, and ROW follow the APAC in terms of the power electronics market. This report gives an in depth analysis of the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the power electronics market. Also, a competitive landscape of the major players in the power electronics ecosystem is very well illustrated.



Major players discussed in the power electronics market report include Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (U.S), Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S), Microsemi Corp. (U.S), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Hitachi Co., Ltd (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan).



This report focuseson giving a detail-view of the complete power electronics industry with respect to the device market, with detailed market segmentations; combined with a qualitative analysis ofeach and every aspect of the classifications done by the substrate wafer technology, devices, characteristics, products, application verticals (sectors), sub- applications, and geographical distribution. All the numbers, both -with regards to the revenue andvolume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2020 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in this market.



Buy a report copy @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=172005 .



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

12.2 Abb Ltd

12.3 Alstom

12.4 Microsemi Corporation

12.5 Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

12.6 Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing Company Limited (Tsmc)

12.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

12.8 Stmicroelectronics Nv

12.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.



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