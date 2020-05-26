Power Electronics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 : ENERCON, Mersen, on Semiconductor, SEMIKRON, Infineon Technologies, Microsemi Corporation

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- power electronics market, one of the most pivotal verticals of the electronics and media sphere has been estimated to garner substantial returns in the ensuing seven years. The extensive popularity of this business space can be attributed to its massive deployment across the automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, renewable energy systems, and ICT sectors. Furthermore, the competitive spectrum of power electronics market has been witnessing the unveiling of exceptional and innovative products equipped with emerging technologies, specifically developed for particular end-use disciplines.



The upcoming market players have been vying with the existing leading firms to build a robust presence in the industry. For instance, Navitas Semiconductor Inc., an emerging power electronics industry player based in the U.S., has recently launched the world's first commercial Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Integrated Circuit which enables highly energy-efficient and low-cost power converters. Such dynamic product innovations are set to significantly alter the growth landscape of power electronics industry in the forthcoming years.



For the record, Gallium Nitride power ICs are considered as an emerging technology that has propelled the power electronics industry to enter a new era of imaginative topologies, new controllers, materials, devices, and magnetics. They have been increasingly replacing the conventional silicon devices who are comparatively slower and inefficient, consequentially, further stimulating the growth of power electronics market size which was pegged at USD 34 billion in 2016.



Concurrently, the ever-growing governmental thrust across various nations to adopt renewable power sources in residential and industrial sectors to reduce air pollution, lower particulate matter, slash CO2 emissions and suppress the fossil fuel depletion, has had a favorable impact on power electronics market growth. To cite an instance, the Indian government under its Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission has resolved to attain an ambitious solar power capacity of 100 GW through rooftop and large-scale grid-connected solar power projects by 2022. Undoubtedly, these humongous projects would require AC/DC converters and switching systems to work seamlessly, which would, in turn, boost the expansion of power electronics market size.



Players operating in the global power electronics market include ENERCON, Fuji Electric, Infineon Technologies, Mersen, Microsemi Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, SEMIKRON, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics. Product innovations are commonplace among industry participants.



Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Definition and forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Primary

1.2.2. Secondary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Power electronics industry 3600 synopsis, 2013 - 2024

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Regional trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Application trends



