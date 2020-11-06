Power Electronics Market to Witness Significant Growth, Restrain Drivers, Industry Outlook, Opportunity, Size, Share and Top Key Vendors Analysis 2020 to 2026 I Microsemi

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Global Power Electronics Market Size report contains market revenue, market share, and production of the service providers is also mentioned with accurate data. Moreover, the global market report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Furthermore, the market report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the market across the globe.



The Global Power Electronics Industry is projected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for electric vehicles from the military and defence sector. An upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Power Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, Sapphire, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage (Below 1 Kv), Medium Voltage (1.1 Kv to 2.0 Kv), High Voltage (Above 2.0 Kv) ), By End User(Commercial, Military) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," will discuss the market and its prime growth trajectories in details.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-electronics-market-102595



Key Questions Answered:

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?



Drivers & Restraints

Growing Need to Use Renewable Energy Sources to Add Impetus

The increasing concern regarding environmental pollution, and the rising inclination towards the use of renewable sources of energy stands as the key factor boosting the global power electronics market growth. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the increasing popularity of consumer electronics and the growing popularity of electric vehicles worldwide.

However, the high cost of advanced energy used for running power module integrated devices may cause hindrance to the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing expenditure on aerospace and defense industry by various nations and the increasing delivery of aircrafts are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.



Segmentation-

Detailed Segmentation of Power Electronics Market:

The global market for power electronics categorized into type, material, voltage, end user, and regions. Based on type, the market is segmented into power IC, power module, and power discrete. In terms of material, the market is classified into sapphire, gallium nitride, silicon carbide, silicon, and others. With respect to voltage, the market is grouped into high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage. The end-user segment is bifurcated into military and commercial.



Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/power-electronics-market-102595



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:-

- Analog Devices, Inc (The U.S.)

- On Semiconductor Corporation (The U.S.)

- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

- Microsemi Corporation (The U.S.)

- Texas Instruments Inc. (The U.S.)

- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherland)

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

- TT Electronics Plc (The UK)

- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

- Collins Aerospace (The U.S.)

- Qorvo, Inc. (The U.S.)

- other



Regional Analysis-

High Demand for IGBT Power Modules to Help North America Dominate Market

Geographically, the market is widespread into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding the major power electronics market share on account of its high expenditure on space research and development activities, coupled with the advancement of military technologies, that improved the capability of military weapons. Furthermore, the increasing demand for IGBT power modules will also drive the regional market in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain attractive revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing investment in military upgradation programs, especially advanced military weapons.



Competitive Landscape-

Companies are engaging in Producing Variety of Power Modules to Earn the Lion's Share

Most of the companies operating in the market for power electronics are focusing on generating more revenue by engaging with the defence and military sectors of various nations. This will help players gain a competitive edge in the market competition. Besides this, players are also engaging in brand expansion for making a mark in the world competition. Players are also investing in manufacturing of power modules to maintain their position in the market competition.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/power-electronics-market-102595



Industry Developments:-

2019 – A defense budget of USD 44.6 billion was declared by the Indian government for the FY 2019-20, representing a growth rate of 6.87% over the 2018 budget.

2020 – An allocation of



About USD 718 billion was requested by the U.S. Defense industry for exceeding the 2019 budget by 5%.



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com