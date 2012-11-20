Power Equipment Plus Adds Mansfield Snow Thrower Brand to Product Selection

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The online power equipment superstore Power Equipment Plus has announced the launch of the Mansfield brand beginning with a selection of snow throwers. In addition to snow removal equipment, the online power equipment superstore offers all the best brands of chainsaws, mowers, log splitters, edgers, pressure washers, generators and stump grinders sold at factory-direct prices and shipped free to homes and businesses around the country.



With winter snows already accumulating, homeowners and businesses are looking to Power Equipment Plus to provide the widest selection of snow blowers, throwers and removal equipment to fit every situation. In order to meet those varied needs, the online power equipment superstore has announced the launch of the Mansfield brand beginning with a selection of quality snow throwers. The Mansfield brand is sold exclusively by Power Equipment Plus and sister company DR Power.



“We are excited to be able to bring the Mansfield product line’s outstanding performance and value to our customers,” said Power Equipment Plus CEO Joe Perotto. “As the exclusive sellers of these great products, we are able to eliminate the middleman, and offer powerful snow throwers with rich feature sets at extremely attractive prices.”



Mansfield’s initial product launch includes the new 6.5 hp 24-inch Mansfield snow thrower that features a 24-inch clearing width and throws snow up to 36 feet as well as the 11 hp two-stage Mansfield snow thrower that has a 30-inch clearing width and throws snow up to 50 feet. Each model offers a 110-volt electric starting system, a choice of five forward speeds and two reverse speeds, and fully featured control panels that allow for control of chute direction and distance, wheel drive, and auger. Additionally, both snow throwers are protected by a two-year warranty.



“The sophisticated control panels, slip-resistant wheels and heated hand grips are among the many features of Mansfield snow throwers that users would normally find on machines at much higher price points,” said Product Manager Carl Eickenberg. “These powerful and versatile machines are the perfect choice for shoppers looking for the best deals on the market.”



The Mansfield brand joins a wide selection of snow thrower and snow blower models available at Power Equipment Plus. Their extensive line of snow blowers includes single-stage snow blowers, electric snow blowers as well as two-stage snow throwers and power brushes. Shoppers can find manual and electric start configurations boasting plenty of features.



They carry more than 60 models from world-class manufacturers such as Ariens, McCulloch, Snapper, Toro, Husqvarna, and Simplicity at low prices. Models range from 18-inch clearing widths for lighter snow removal all the way up to 36-inch widths for big jobs and heavy snow. For more information on Power Equipment Plus, please visit http://www.PowerEquipmentPlus.com



About Power Equipment Plus

Power Equipment Plus, an online power equipment superstore located in Vergennes, Vermont, specializes in sales of mowers, chippers, logs splitters, chainsaws, and stump grinders. Power Equipment Plus is an affiliate of Country Home Products, the company that owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment. Country Home Products offers 27 years of innovative products, customer service, and made-in-the-USA manufacturing experience.