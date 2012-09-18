Power Equipment Plus Adds Snow Blowers to Online Superstore

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Power Equipment Plus has just announced the addition of an extensive line of snow removal equipment to its wide selection of power equipment. In addition to snow removal equipment, the online power equipment superstore offers all the best brands of chainsaws, mowers, log splitters, edgers, pressure washers, generators and stump grinders sold at factory-direct prices and shipped free to homes and businesses around the country.



With fall soon turning to the deep snows of winter, homeowners and businesses should already be thinking about snow removal equipment. Just in time to battle everything from powder to deep pack, online superstore Power Equipment Plus now carries a wide selection of electric and gas snow blowers, throwers and brushes. “In addition to online articles and videos, our product experts are ready to provide advice on choosing just the right snow blower or thrower from our extensive selection,” said Product Manager Carl Eickenberg.



Their extensive line of snow blowers includes single-stage snow blowers, electric snow blowers as well as two-stage snow throwers and power brushes. Shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on snow blowers from Ariens, McCulloch, Snapper, Toro, Husqvarna, and Simplicity. Models range from 18 to 36 inches in manual and electric start configurations with plenty of features. Some, like the compact gas-powered McCulloch MC621ES, are ideal for clearing powdery snow from small driveways, sidewalks and decks with 90 minutes run time on a tank of gas.



When quiet operation is key in a snow blower, the Ariens 24" Two Stage Battery Electric Snow Blower brings a powerful but quiet 48-volt DC motor. It also features 205-degree chute turning radius, remote deflector control and easy shifting into any of the six forward or two reverse speeds, plus much more. Others like the Toro Power Clear 621 series clears a 21” wide path throwing snow up to 35 feet and features Toro’s Power Propel system, Quick Shoot and Zip deflector chute controls to easily target snow throwing.



For big jobs and heavy snow, their extensive line of snow throwers comes in sizes up to 36 inches. Their selection includes features like two-stage systems for deep snow clearing, automatic traction control, hand warmers, halogen headlights, power steering, free hand control and cold temp start depending on model and manufacturer.



For effective multi-tasking performance all year round, the Ariens 36-inch Power Brush can’t be beat. The feature-laden Gas Electric-Start All-Season Power Brush works on uneven surfaces, has six forward speeds and two reverse speeds, 25-Inch diameter pivoting brush head, 36-inch clearing width, large aggressive directional tread tires and an all-season 265cc Subaru engine with 120V electric start, plus much more. “With more than 60 different models from the top makers with dozens of features, we have just the right snow removal equipment for every user,” said Eickenberg. “Shoppers will also enjoy tax-free shopping and free shipping.” For more information, please visit http://www.powerequipmentplus.com/



About Power Equipment Plus

The Vergennes, Vermont-based online power equipment superstore specializes in sales of mowers, chippers, log splitters, chainsaws, and stump grinders. They carry a wide selection of the best brands at the best prices with free nationwide shipping. Power Equipment Plus is an affiliate of Country Home Products, which owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment.