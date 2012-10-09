Power Equipment Plus Now Offers Interest-Free Financing for 36 Months

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Power Equipment Plus announced today that they have partnered with GE Capital Retail Bank to offer 0% interest financing on outdoor power equipment purchases for 36 months. The power equipment online superstore offers all the best brands of power equipment such as snow removal equipment, mowers, chainsaws, chippers, log splitters and stump grinders sold at factory-direct prices and shipped free to homes and businesses around the country.



As fall and winter get underway, customers couldn’t ask for a better time to have access to 0% interest financing on outdoor power equipment purchases for 36 months from Power Equipment Plus. The online power equipment superstore has partnered with GE Capital Retail Bank to make the financing offer opportunity available on their massive selection of top power equipment brands.



This new power equipment financing option allows customers to take advantage of end of season discounts and plan for the winter ahead. “There has never been a better time to replace that tired piece of outdoor power equipment or step up to a fully featured model,” said Power Equipment Plus Vice President of Finance, Chris Knapp. “There is no reason to wait to buy since you can spread your payments over the next 36 months with no interest added.”



Having designed, built, sold and serviced outdoor power equipment and earning the trust of over 1,000,000 customers since 1985, there is no doubt that Power Equipment Plus brings a commitment to providing the best power equipment at great prices to their customers every day. Having grown from a small company in Charlotte, Vermont to offering the DR brand and the world’s best power equipment today, Power Equipment Plus has never lost sight of providing quality products and stellar customer service.



With their announcement of offering 0% interest financing on outdoor power equipment purchases for 36 months, Power Equipment Plus shows once again that they are committed to their customers for the long haul. As always, customers will find hundreds of models of mowers, snow throwers, chainsaws, log splitters and other outdoor power equipment from popular brands such as Toro, Snapper, Simplicity, Ariens, Husqvarna and more. The best brands are always backed with a highly knowledgeable staff and the resources every customer needs to make the right choice.



In addition to tax-free shopping, Power Equipment Plus shoppers are assured of a safe and secure online checkout system and free shipping with in-stock items shipped within one or two business days for deliveries in the contiguous 48 United States. Customers can contact their staff with questions via live chat or phone.



About Power Equipment Plus

The Vergennes, Vermont-based online power equipment superstore specializes in sales of mowers, chippers, log splitters, chainsaws, and stump grinders. They carry a wide selection of the best brands at the best prices with free nationwide shipping. Power Equipment Plus is an affiliate of Country Home Products, which owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment.