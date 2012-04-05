Power Equipment Plus to Offer Snapper Mowers

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- Power Equipment Plus, the new online superstore from Country Home Products, announced today that it will be adding Snapper branded push and riding mowers to its rapidly expanding mower line on http://www.powerequipmentplus.com.



Snapper mowers are some of the most popular in the marketplace and the brand is well known for its innovative engineering and dependability. “We’ve been fortunate to carry the Snapper line in some of our DR Power Equipment retail stores and our customers have been very pleased. Snapper is a solid brand with a long history of high quality products. We look forward to offering them to home owners through our Power Equipment Plus online store,” said Carl Eickenberg, Director of Product Management at Power Equipment Plus.



With the addition of Snapper lawn mowers, the new online superstore Power Equipment Plus has significantly expanded its offering of riding z-steer, lawn tractors and walk-behind mowers. In addition to Snapper, Power Equipment Plus carries lawn mowers from other leading national brands such as Toro, Husqvarna, and Simplicity.



About Power Equipment Plus

Power Equipment Plus, an online power equipment superstore located in Vergennes, Vermont, specializes in sales of mowers, chippers, logsplitters, chainsaws, and stumpgrinders. Power Equipment Plus is an affiliate of Country Home Products, the same company that owns and sells the DR® Power Equipment and Neuton® Battery Powered Lawnmower brands of outdoor power equipment. Country Home Products offers 27 years of innovative products, customer service, and made-in-the-USA manufacturing experience. For more information on Power Equipment Plus, please visit http://www.PowerEquipmentPlus.com.