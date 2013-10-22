Power Facts Elaborates on the Value of Alternative Energy Sources

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Power Facts is a newly launched website that is dedicated to provide valuable information on the alternative energy sources available to mankind. The team at Power Facts believes that if more people would resort to using energy resources produced by water, wind, and solar power, money spent in generating energy from conventional sources could be used to satisfy more important requirements.



As the website says it, “In the last years most equipment which is needed to harvest alternative energy has become very affordable, so the biggest obstacle to use clean energy is out of the way. Now the positive sides, like having your own independent power system which has no negative effects on the environment whatsoever, outweigh the heavy investment upfront. Today there are even numerous amounts of tax incentives from your government that will help you finance your own energy saving projects.”



Interested members can browse the website for knowledge in making an informed decision either by the Categories provided on the website or the section titled Recent Posts. Some of the Recent Posts are titled under headings such as Geothermal Energy, How does Solar Energy Work, Wind Energy Facts , and Solar Energy Facts .



The website provides a detail account of all the renewable energy sources available. Not only are these resources cheaper, they are also very powerful and effective for a number of uses. In addition, they offer a variety of environmental and developmental benefits.



Geothermal energy , according to the website, is one of the most cost effective sources for generating electricity. Wind energy, along with biomass energy can also be converted to electricity. An interesting fact mentioned on the website is that wind energy is really a form of solar energy.



Solar energy can be further understood by developing a deeper comprehension of the different types of solar energy. The different types of solar energy are Active and Passive Solar energy, Solar and Thermal energy, and Photovoltaics. Solar and Thermal energy makes use of the sun’s heat to warm water in various setups. There are three types of setups generally used to generate this kind of energy. These are Low Temperature Thermal Collectors, Medium Temperature Thermal Collectors, and High Temperature Thermal Collectors.



Power Facts supplies a wealth of information to people interested in developing their knowledge base about the renewable sources available. Geothermal, solar, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass energy are excellent resources that are natural and clean. They supply our needs in a way that is also sustainable.



To know more about the various renewable energy sources visit http://powerfacts.net/



About Power Facts

Power Facts is a newly launched website. It is dedicated to supply detailed information about the different renewable energy sources. The website offers creative solutions to meet our requirements in a way that is also sustainable.



Media Contact:

Power Facts

32 Oliver St

New York, NY 10038

(212)-766-3337

Email: contact@powerfacts.net

Website: http://powerfacts.net/