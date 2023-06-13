NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- AMA Research recently published a report on the Global Power Generation market that provides the latest and reviewed data, figures, and analysis of technological advancements, policies, and markets worldwide. The report includes a survey with manufacturers and stakeholders of Power Generation from major geographies, which revealed various challenges in regulation, development, and growth scenarios. The report also highlights the increase in Power Generation mergers and acquisitions as producers aim to remain competitive in the market. The study profiles State Grid Corporation of China (China), Enel (Italy), Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Korea Electric Power Corporation (South Korea), ENGIE (France), Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain), E.ON SE (Germany), EDF Group (France) , General Electric (United States), Siemens (Germany), Exelon Corporation (United States), The Kansai Electric Power Co (Japan), Reliance Power. (India), Torrent Power Ltd. (India).



Definition:

Power Generation is a process of producing electric energy or the amount of electric energy produced by transforming other forms of energy into electrical energy. It can be produced by using energy sources such as renewable and non-renewable. The electricity produced by renewable sources like hydro and solar energy is cleaner, greener, and does not pollute the environment.



Market Trends:

The rise in Adoption of Renewable Electricity Generation Technology



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Electricity in The World



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Industrialisation in The Developing Countries Creating Opportunities for Power Generation Market



Market Leaders and some development strategies:

On February 10, 2022, Torrent Power Limited, the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group, has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Blue Diamond Properties Private Limited and Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, the sellers, to acquire 100 percent equity share capital of Visual Percept Solar Projects Private Limited, the SPV, for Rs 163 crore.

On March 4, 2021, Reliance Power Limited and JERA Co. Inc., through their joint venture project company, are developing a new gas-fired power generation project in Bangladesh. The project company has achieved financial closure for the project with a group of lenders that includes Japan Bank for International Cooperation & Asian Development Bank and all requisite conditions for availing drawdown under the loan agreements have been satisfied.



The Global Power Generation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Thermal power generation, Nuclear power generation, Hydro-electric power generation, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Source of Energy (Renewable Energy {Solar Energy)



Global Power Generation market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



