Power gliders are different from traditional manual gliders. It contains an additional motor that supports the glider to move into the favourable direction of the pilot in any weather conditions which improves the risk of accidents and safety concerns. The global power glider market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period according to the AMA study. This is owing to the growing popularity of paragliding extreme sports, the increasing number of paragliding sports events and participation globally, and rise in global adventure tourism propelled by rising disposable income across emerging economies.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Hang Gliders, Para Gliders, Sail Planes), Application (Commercial, Sports, Others), End Use (Original Equipment, Aftermarket), Material (Metals, Composites), Component (Airframe, Fairings, Pods, Motors, Wings, Gauges & Meters, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Technological Advancements in Power Glider Equipment Supporting Reduced Safety Concerns is Likely to Drive the Market



Introduction of Selt Launching Gliders



Market Growth Drivers: Growing Popularity of Paragliding Extreme Sports



The Rise in Global Adventure Tourism Propelled by Rising Disposable Income



Increasing Number of Paragliding Sports Events



Restraints: Accidents & Injuries Occurred by Paragliding Activities



Challenges: Safety Concern is a Major Challenge for Power Glider Manufacturers



Weather Conditions can be a Major Challenge for the Pilots



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Power Glider Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Power Glider market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Power Glider Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Power Glider

Chapter 4: Presenting the Power Glider Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Power Glider market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



