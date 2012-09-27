Power Lawn And Garden Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Demand for power lawn and garden equipment is rising considerably mainly because of improvements in housing activities like new construction and single family home sales. Currently, the residential market dominates the power lawn and garden equipment market owing to increasing concerns of people towards gardens. Also, this market is gaining momentum in the commercial sector, particularly golf courses. Government funding and positive response from private firms for development of landscapes is expected to double the growth rate of this market.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Product



Lawnmowers



- Riding

- Front-Engine

- Rear-Engine

- Non-Riding



Turf and Grounds Equipment



- Mowers

- Riding

- Non-Riding



Trimmers and Edgers



- Wire Blade

- Fixed Blade



Garden Tractors and Rotary Tillers



- Garden Tractors

- Rotary Tillers



Snow Throwers



- Dual-Stage

- Single-Stage

- Foreign Trade



Blowers, Vacuums and Sweepers



Hedge Trimmers and Other



This research report analyzes this market based on different market segments and following major geographies



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This research report provides a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers and restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It provides an analysis of the recent technological developments in market, Porter’s five force model, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. It also includes a review of the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Some of the major players in this industry are Alamo Group Incorporated, Bad Boy Incorporated, Blount International Incorporated, Bosch (Robert) GmbH, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Bush Hog, China Changchun CHANLIN Group Company Limited, Country Home Products Incorporated, Dana Holding Corporation, Deere & Company, DR Power Equipment, Draper Tools Limited, Eastman Industries, Echo, Excel Industries Incorporated, Fuji Heavy Industries Limited, Global Garden Products Group, Grasshopper, Henke Manufacturing, Herschel-Adams, Honda Motor Company Limited, Jacobsen, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Kingfisher plc, Kmart, Kohler Company, Kubota Corporation, Lawn-Boy, Makita Corporation, Maruyama Manufacturing Company Incorporated, McLane Manufacturing Incorporated, MTD Products Incorporated, Rhino, Robin America, Rousseau, Rover Mower, Schulte Industries, Sears Holdings Corporation, Spearhead Machinery, Stanley Black & Decker Incorporated, STIHL Holding AG & Company KG, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Textron Incorporated, Tiger, Toro Company, TYCROP Manufacturing, and others.



