Power Management IC Market to Surpass USD 46 Billion Globally in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Power management ICs are widely used across different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication & networking and medical, among others. At present, various types of power management ICs being used are voltage regulators, battery management IC, integrated ASSP power management IC and motor control IC among others. Technological advancements and increasing demand for battery operated devices are the major factors driving the market at present. The market is expected to see high growth as the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles is expected to increase in the coming years.



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This report has been segmented by type, application, and geography. The study also includes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs), and value chain of the power management IC market. In addition, the forecast from 2013 to 2019 has been covered along with current and future trends that are expected to impact demand.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The present market size and forecast until 2019 have been provided in the report along with the detailed analysis and opportunities in these regions.



The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The global power management IC market is segmented as below:



By Product Types



Voltage regulators

Motor control IC

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others(switching controllers, power factor correction, gate drivers etc)

By Applications



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecom and Networking

Others(military,medical electronics etc)



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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