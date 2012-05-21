Fast Market Research recommends "Power Market in SAARC Countries to 2020 - FDI Driven by Private Sector Participation is Key to Future Growth" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Power Market in SAARC Countries to 2020 - FDI Driven by Private Sector Participation is Key to Future Growth". The report gives an in-depth analysis of power markets in seven SAARC countries namely India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, with forecasts through to 2020. The research analyzes the regulatory framework and infrastructure of the countries' respective power sectors and provides a detailed forecast of power installed capacity and generation by all types of resources in each market to 2020. The research also analyses annual power consumption, active and upcoming projects, export import scenario, demand and consumption scenario and macro-economic factors of each country.
Scope
- The SAARC Power Market analysis with details of 7 power markets namely, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka
- Historical and forecast of cumulative installed capacity and annual power generation from 2005-2020
- Historical and forecast of annual power consumption from 2005-2020
- Export-import scenario and demand and consumption scenario
- Regulatory framework and major policies impacting power market in all the countries covered.
- Macro economic factors impacting power market in each country
- Major active and upcoming projects in all the countries
- Identify key markets and investment opportunities for foreign investors in the power sector in SAARC Market.
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Understand and respond to the regulatory and foreign investment structure in the selected countries.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the 7 SAARC power markets' growth potential.
- Identify the risks associated with the market and transform them into opportunities for future growth.
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
