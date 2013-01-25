Power Markets in Western Europe to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Power Markets in Western Europe to 2020 - Development of a Fully Integrated and Liberalized Electricity Market System to Increase Competitiveness and Improve Efficiency in the Region



Summary



GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report, Power Markets in Western Europe to 2020 - Development of a Fully Integrated and Liberalized Electricity Market System to Increase Competitiveness and Improve Efficiency in the Region. The report provides in-depth analysis of the power market in Western Europe, covering 10 countries: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Ireland. The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation from thermal, renewable, hydro and nuclear resources between 2005 and 2020 in these countries. It also looks at the regulatory frameworks, overall policies in the power sector and power infrastructure for each of the countries covered. Lists of the foremost active and upcoming national-level power plants and competitive landscape are also given.



Scope



- The national power markets of the key countries of Western Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Ireland

- Historical and forecast figures for the installed capacity and power generation of each of the aforementioned countries, from 2005 to 2020

- Analysis of the macroeconomic factors and the import and export scenarios for each country from 2005 to 2011

- The demand and consumption scenario and annual electricity consumption figures for each country from 2005 to 2020

- Top active and upcoming power projects for thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable power

- An overview of the regulatory structure and infrastructure for each country, including transmission and distribution networks from 2005 to 2020, as well as grid interconnections

- The competitive landscape in all 10 power markets



Reasons to buy



- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities in Western Europes major power markets

- Understand the impact of power regulations and government policies to devise market entry plans

- Assess the upcoming power projects in each country, which will help you to analyze strategic locations for business expansion and identify prospective manufacturers and suppliers

- Evaluate the potential of emerging markets to quantify the return on investments they offer



