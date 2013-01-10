Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Are you reaching your target market through traditional media only? In a move that quickly accelerates Power Media Group’s (http://www.powermediagroup.com) presence into the world of technology PMG is proud to announce the launch of their company’s new division: Power Media Apps (http://www.powermediaapps.com)—a mobile application development service. According to Google “Understanding Smartphone Users” 2011, 95% of customers are using mobile apps to find local service, while 61% users call after searching and 59% visit the location. Not having a mobile app will lose you a lot of business.



Staying connected with a mobile app (available for iPhone and Android users) will keep you connected with features such as one-touch calling, instant GPS, app sharing, business information, coupons and more. Those who download the app will receive important ‘push notifications’ for promotions, important news or information on upcoming events.



With technology ever-changing, conducting business has become a virtual reality and Power Media Group is no stranger to it. The agency is providing a necessary tool for their clients to be better connected with their target audience, while expanding their presence into the far reaches of potentially untapped markets. This service will be available to all of PMG’s clients and it is a personal touch to Power Media Group’s philosophy of “We love your business as we love our baby.”



About Power Media Group

Power Media Group is a public relations and advertising agency specializing in creating all-inclusive Spanish language campaigns for high-profile clients, including Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor, Power Media Group helps businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. As the 2010 Minority Small Business Champion of the Year, Power Media Group utilizes grassroots media campaigns to reach out to the booming Hispanic population, who contribute more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually.



For a free custom, company demo, courtesy of PMG, please contact us at info@powermediaapps.com