Power Media Group Announces Recent Government Registrations and Certifications

Power Media Group, a public relations and advertising agency based in Santa Clarita recently obtained four US Government registrations and certifications that position the firm to successfully compete for numerous government contracts. The application process for these registrations and certifications can sometimes be cumbersome and time consuming but the Power Media team of founders Tony and Patricia Gracia worked tirelessly and relentlessly to get the designations as quickly as possible. According to the pair, "The real value behind being government certified is that it allows the company to receive big government contracts, dramatically increasing the company's presence and competitive edge in the marketing industry."



The following are PMG's registration and certifications:

SBA certification: Small Business Administration. An independent agency of the Federal government, this entity helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. It protects and assists all manner of small business, while providing extensive tools and resources for advancement.

D&B registration: D&B (NYSE:DNB) is the world's leading source of commercial information and insight on businesses, enabling companies to Decide with Confidence® for 170 years.

CCR registration: Central Contractor Registration. It is the primary vendor database for the U.S. Federal Government. This opens the door for businesses to be given contracts through our government.

ORCA certification: Online Representations and Certifications Application. An e-Government initiative that was designed by the Integrated Acquisition Agency (IAE). It replaces the paper-based Representations and Certifications (Reps & Certs) process, allowing a contractor to enter their Reps and Certs information only once for use on all



These four registrations and certifications will help Power Media Group grow their business. As a full service advertising firm that services the Hispanic community, PMG can use these certifications to further expand into the bilingual business world. The future of the economy is multilingual and multicultural and Power Media Groups is positioned to be a leader in bilingual advertising and public relations.



Power Media Group is a public relations and advertising agency specializing in creating all-inclusive Spanish language campaigns for high-profile clients, including Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor, Power Media Group helps businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. As the 2010 Minority Small Business Champion of the Year, Power Media Group utilizes grassroots media campaigns to reach out to the booming Hispanic population, who contribute more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually.