Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- The residential construction sector has been touted to emerge as an invaluable growth hub for power optimizer market. This can aptly be credited to the escalating number of schemes mandated by regional governments – such as incremental energy efficiency grants to support residential roof-top installations. The product has also gained traction in power optimizer industry on account of the rising influx of new, flexible module designs. Say for example in 2018, GreenBrilliance USA, a solar solution provider launched an AI-based solar power optimizer for residential homes called Neurobotz. As per reports, the system's predictive analytics algorithm generated an optimal load curve and could effectively control the incoming power flow to significantly reduce the amount of electricity consumed in residential zones.



Key Companies in Power Optimizer Market: - SolarEdge, SMA Solar Technology, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Inc., Ampt LLC, igrenEnergi, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kuby Renewable Energy, Darfon Electronics Corp., Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, GreenBrilliance, Xandex Solar, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Ferroamp Electronik AB, Alencon Systems, ABB Limited, Fronius International



Pertaining to the growing adoption of renewable energy in tandem with stringent regulations to curb CO2 emissions, the global power optimizer market is likely to traverse alongside a highly remunerative growth graph in the years ahead. Essentially a module-level power electronic (MLPE) device that can efficiently increase a PV solar panel system's energy output and adjust DC characteristics to maximize energy yield, the product has become a technologically essential component in many residential, commercial and utility-scale solar system designs.



By utilizing modules that are integrated with power optimizers, system designers can now reduce the overall power loss from interrupting shade obstructions, thus protecting the systems from long-term module mismatch owing to uneven soiling or debris. Several PV module OEMs are also incorporating this next generation DC performance optimization technique to gain an edge in the power optimizer industry, further pushing the power optimizer market trends.



Advancements such as the aforementioned are anticipated to pave the way for next-gen solar energy systems, thereby impelling power optimizer market growth. Driven by the robust technological advancements in product design and development and the advantages provided by government subsidies, power optimizer market from residential applications has been estimated to cross annual installations of more than 10 million units by 2025.



Companies have been consistently investing in R&D programs and have been looking out to tap the latest technologies to gain an edge in the power optimizer market. Last year in September for example, Panasonic Eco Solutions and SolarEdge Technologies launched the HIT S Series Module – an all-new premium smart module, optimized by SolarEdge, for the U.S. residential market. Reportedly, the module is indicative of the integration of the leading solar technology from both Panasonic and SolarEdge in order to accelerate solar module installation and ensure more power delivery to homeowners.



Power optimizers are irrefutably essential in almost all PV panel systems to attain ensure stable performance, particularly in partially shaded environments. Powered by the product's robust deployment across the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar designs and escalating technological advancements, power optimizer market is likely to cross 30 million units in terms of annual installations by 2025.



