Power Play: Thrilling New Novel, Written by Public Administration Veteran, Sees Political Power & Corruption Collide Amidst 'Dirty' 1970s Politics

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The old adage says that you know when a politician is lying, because his mouth moves. While untrustworthy public officials are a punching bag for society’s wit and frustration, a compelling new novel by F. Ethan Repp proves that it all might just be true.



‘Power Play’ thrusts readers back into the gripping world of 1970s politics, a transformative time for the nation that has since become synonymous with scandal and trial. While Repp’s narrative is of course fictional, it’s steeped with fact gained through the author’s prestigious career in Political and Government Operations.



Synopsis:



History repeats itself. Take a ride back memory lane to the 1970's. Deceit, revenge, militaristic police, affected legal system and gay tragedy. The end of the Hoover era, amidst the death throes of the Nixon debacle. The author has captured an era, depicting a battle for the soul of the Republic, at the local level. Young, handsome, charming Collier Winthrop is enticed by a crusty old Political Boss, Al Caso, to seek Public Office.



Collie soon faces an unscrupulous adversary practiced in deceit; manipulated state investigative agencies and a contaminated police department. Events unfold that uncover a sordid police mentality, unveil the civil rights of the Flower Children violated, ruin reputations and threaten the very lives of Collie's confederates. How can Collie unravel plots unseen and unimaginable, to survive even the earliest months of his political enterprise. The work portrays the depth and conflict of personalities. Politics is a business of expediency. Otherwise decent people justify immoral behavior in defense of careers.



“I worked in politics throughout this period and, believe it or not, many of the characters readers will meet are based on people I’ve gotten to know very well,” says Repp. “While I’d like to admit that my narrative is 100% fictional, plenty of it is based on things I have witnessed, corruption I have seen first-hand and the players I’ve come to know who are responsible for the profession’s reputation.”



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews. For example, Miki Hope comments, “As I finished the last page of this book the one thought that came into my head was "and the beat goes on". Politics is a profession that has always been shall we say, rather dirty. I for one never quite believe what any politician says and am pleasantly surprised when they actually follow through with even one of their campaign promises. This is a fictional story which is unfortunately based on truth. It takes place in the 70's which was a politically charged era, the Vietnam War, Hippies, Drugs--the world was changing and the "Old Guard" weren't too pleased. It was also the time of Nixon and under handed schemes to get elected or re elected and to try to hood wink the populace into believing whatever the politicians wanted them to believe.”



J. Guild was equally as impressed, adding, “It's been said; “The reason there's so few good writers these days, is because those who can write well, don't know anything; and those who know anything, can't write." I believe there is a lot of truth in that sententious saying, but F.Ethan Repp is certainly an exception. He is an excellent writer, and in this book he writes about local politics; something he is very familiar with ,having spent nearly 50 years in Political/Government Operations.”



‘Power Play’, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/1pboMvj.



About Mr. Repp

Mr. Repp is no stranger to politics, with nearly 50 years of Political/Government Operations. He was first elected to chair a political party at the age of 24 and serve for 20 years. He was the County Supervisor of Elections, Upstate NY Town Manager, Long Island, NY Village Manager of Fire Island and City Economic Development Manager in Florida. Mr. Repp also served as District Manager, US Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census.



Mr. Repp holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and has taught school on the middle school level.