The report covers power rental market in all geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa as well as major countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, UAE and others.



The data, assessments and analysis provided in ‘Power Rental Market, by end user industry, peak, prime/base & standby application, diesel & gas generator/engine type – Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)’ provides worldwide study on Power Rental market revenue by application: prime/continuous, standby, and peak load; market by end user industry segments: construction, utilities, industrial sector, Mining, Oil & Gas, events, shipping and others. The report also comprises market segmentation by type of generators i.e. diesel, natural gas, and others.



The rental business of the power equipment market has received a substantial boost in recent years. Rental power market suffered setback in 2008 due to economic crisis as major share of revenues are from Europe and North America markets. However, new potential markets opened and recovery of mature markets boosted revenues. Power rental market which is estimated to have $6.4 illion revenue in 2011 is forecasted to grow from $7.8 billion in 2012 to $17 illion in 2017. During 2011 – 2016 the market will experience 17% CAGR primarily due to economical growth of developing countries where power demands will outpace the permanent power capacities.



The report covers all geographic regions which are North America, Middle East, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa as well as major countries - U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, UK, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). It identifies major end user industries and provides power rental revenue estimates from each major end user industries for all geographic regions and major countries. It also estimates market by application and generator type for all geographic markets.



This report offers an assessment of the power rental market over the next five years. The rental companies provide a wide range of equipment and services to fulfill any temporary requirement for electricity. The demand for temporary power from utilities, quarrying and mining, events, and shipping are driving demand and increasing revenue share of the market.



Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region markets are expected to increase substantially due to load shedding, power shortages, and unreliable grid stability.



At present, North America is the largest geographical market followed by Middle East and then Asia Pacific. Being the fastest growing market, Middle East will hold the largest market share by 2017 falling behind the North America. In terms of end user industry, utilities account for maximum share of global power rental revenue. Oil & gas industry ranks second followed by construction industry.



U.K. based Aggreko PLC. is the largest player in power rental business. APR Energy LLC. is the second largest player headquartered in U.S. Both, Aggreko and APR Energy are the global players and hold a good share of power rental market. The major portion of their revenues comes from temporary power projects. These projects are built and operated by power rental companies and generated electricity is sold to the client. The charges depend upon duration in which the plant has been built, generating capacity and units (KWH) of electricity sold.



The other major players in power rental markets are U.K. based Ashtead Group Plc, Northbridge Industrial Services, Power Electrics, and Speedy Hire, Sweden’s Atlas Copco AB, Netherlands based Bredenoord, U.S. headquartered Carrier Corporation, Temp Power System, United Rentals, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Energy International Inc., Hertz Corporation, Kohler, and Worldwide Power Products, Kuwait based Jassim Transport & Stevedoring, India’s Quippo Energy Private Ltd., and Rental Solutions and Services headquartered in UAE. This report provides analysis for each player in terms of company overview, financials, offered products and services, recent developments and company strategy.



