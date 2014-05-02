New Energy market report from Markets and Markets: "Power Rental Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Power Rental Market by End-User Industry, by Applications (Peak, Prime/Base & Standby) & Generator Types (Diesel & Gas Generator) - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2019)
The growing demand for power, lack of grid stability and support, events (unforeseen events and planned events), tendency to rent instead of buying, and insufficient generation capacity, especially in African countries, are acting as the drivers for the power rental market. This report estimates the market value of power rental in terms of revenue ($ Million). In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Africa. The power rental market is broadly divided on the basis of end-use, application, and generator types. With a huge market potential for utilities, construction, and oil & gas industry growing projects, the market is likely to witness remarkable growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report also tracks the recent strategic activities of market players such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions.
FIGURE 1
POWER RENTAL MARKET SIZE,
2014-2019 ($MILLION)
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The above figure shows the trend of the power rental market value of 2014 and 2019. The power rental market is growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2014 to 2019. The Middle East region is the fastest-growing power rental market. Also, the power rental market in the Middle East dominated the same in the year 2012. The other regions are growing with a lower CAGR as compared to the Middle East region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wind Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025 - 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profile
- Wind Power in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in India, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Turkey, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in the US, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Thailand, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Japan, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Finland, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles