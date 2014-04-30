Power Rental Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Power Rental Market was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach 20.64 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2013 to 2019.



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Growing energy demand and increased grid instability is one of the key factors attributed to power rental market growth. Furthermore, increasing alternating power spikes coupled with rising number of planned and unplanned events are expected to augment market growth. Rising awareness amongst energy intensive industries to curtail growing energy demand during peak hours is likely to bolster the product demand. Key challenges faced by the market participants include stringent environmental regulations against diesel power generators, which are expected to curb market growth. However, development of evolutionary power rental systems is hopeful to overcome the challenge. Growing demand arising in off grid regions is expected to generate new opportunities for the market owing to its convenient portability to remote off grid areas.



Key applications analyzed in this market include peak shaving, continuous power and standby market. The continuous power application market held a significant share in the overall market followed by peak shaving and standby applications in 2012. The growing popularity of peak shaving applications is likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. The peak shaving application market is likely to grow at a CAGR 16.8% from 2013 to 2019. Regulatory intervention by Greenpeace over the energy consumption is expected to trim the product demand in standby application market over the coming years.



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) dominated global power rental market in 2012, accounting for more than 31% of the overall market in 2012. Asia Pacific followed MEA accounting for more than 19% market share in 2012. Rising energy demand in MEA is expected to bolster the overall market growth. Asia Pacific and MEA regions are expected to witness a surge in power rental systems demand owing to rise in electricity requirement. MEA power rental market is estimated to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2019 while Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2013 to 2019. Key participants in this market include Aggreko plc, APR Energy LLC, Atlas Copco AB, and Energyst CAT Rental Power. Aggreko plc dominated power rental market in 2012 owing to their global presence and strong distribution network. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



This research analyzes and estimates the performance and market of power rental systems in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in power rental systems. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the power rental market as below:



Power Rental Market: Application Analysis



- Peak Shaving



- Continuous Power



- Standby



Power Rental Systems Market: End User Analysis



- Government and Utilities



- Oil, Gas and Mining



- Construction



- Industrial



- Events



Power Rental Market: Regional Analysis



- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



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