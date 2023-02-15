NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2023 -- AMA Research started a new business research with title Global Power Rental Market Study Forecast till 2028 . This Global Power Rental market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2028 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Power Rental market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Power Rental market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Aggreko (United Kingdom), Caterpillar (United States), United Rental (United States), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins (United States), Ashtead Group (United Kingdom), SEL (United States), APR Energy (United States), Kohler (United States), Rental Solutions & Services (United Arab Emirates), HERC (United States), Generac Power Systems (United States).



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/65106-global-power-rental-market-1#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Scope of the Report of Power Rental

Power rental system is an electrical back-up system which provides continuous power generation by the generator, load banks, transformer, and others. Power rental system run on natural gas, liquid propane gas, diesel, and other fuels. Power rental system is used in numerous industries such as oil & gas, events, construction, mining, and others. For instance, utility companies use rental generators during peak demand period, and manufacturing companies use diesel generators for continuous power generation. The increasing demand for power rental system from developing countries expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Power Rating (Less than 10 kW, 11 kW - 20 kW, 21 kW - 50 kW, 51 kW - 100 kW, 101 kW - 250 kW, 251 kW - 500 kW, 501 kW - 1,000 kW, 1,001 kW -1,500 kW, 1,501 kW - 2,000 kW, 2,001 kW - 2,500 kW, Above 2,500 kW), Equipment (Generator, Load Banks, Transformer, Others), End-User Industries (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Shipping, Others), Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Dual Fuel, Others)



Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Customized Compressed Air Rental Solution

Increasing Demand for Diesel Generators from the Manufacturing Sector



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Generators

Development in Obsolete Permanent Power Plants



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Power Rental Systems for Emerging Economies

Technological Development in the Air Compressors



2nd February 2019, Dubai-based Power Rental Company, Altaaqa Global Energy Services a global provider of rental power services rebrand to Altaaqa Global Energy Services. and 29th August 2018, Airedale provider of the Cooling solution such as precision air conditioning, IT cooling solutions and other signs rental deal with Aggreko, a supplier of temporary power generation equipment. This will enable customers Airedale's to use the fleet of power generation and temperature control solutions of Aggreko.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Power Rental Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/65106-global-power-rental-market-1#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Power Rental Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Power Rental market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Power Rental Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Power Rental

Chapter 4: Presenting the Power Rental Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Power Rental market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Power Rental Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/65106-global-power-rental-market-1#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.