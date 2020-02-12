Power Resistor Market 2018 Observational Studies by Top Companies & Forecast by 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Power Resistor Market: Introduction



In an electric circuit, power resistors endure and distribute a huge amount of power. This power dissipation by a power resistor results in accelerated increase in temperature, after which the power resistor starts dissipating power through the circuit board and the surrounding atmosphere. In order to minimize this kind of dissipation and the consequential hazardous failure conditions, raw materials having high thermal conductivity are used to develop power resistors. These constituents of power resistors enable efficient cooling. Power resistors are often coupled with heat sinks to facilitate the efficient dissipation of high power. Under maximum load, some power resistors require air- or water-based forced cooling.



Today, the companies in operating in the power resistor market are focusing on developing power resistors that dissipate huge amount of power, while keeping their size as small as possible. With regards to the resistor technology, the companies offer power resistors as wired resistors and power resistors having metal foil in their TO housing.



Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7165



Power Resistor Market: Drivers & Challenges



Power resistors made of high thermal conductivity materials, especially carbon composite resistors, have the ability to endure high energy pulses. This mitigates the risk of circuit damage or failure. Also, most of the raw materials required to develop power resistors are not much expensive. If the standard usage specifications are met, power resistors are very reliable, efficient and long lasting. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global power resistor market over the forecast period.



However, due to humane error, operating power resistors above their specified power rating results in highly exothermal conditions. This causes severe consequences, such as the resistor can ignite and destroy the circuitry. Some other consequences of operating power resistors above the rated power include, short circuits, reduction in circuit and power resistor life span, and a shift in the overall resistance value. These factors challenge the growth of the global power resistor market.



Power Resistor Market: Regional Outlook



North America is expected to hold a large share in the global power resistor market and is expected to maintain a balanced growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the power resistor market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising growth in the field of electronics. Besides, the large presence of power resistor services and solution providers is also expected to drive the growth of the power resistor market in the region.



Download Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7165



During the forecast period, Japan and China are expected to be the fast-growing countries in Asia Pacific market as compared to others.



Power Resistor Market: Segmentation -



On the basis of type, the global power resistor market is segmented into:



-Solutions

-Intelligent conveyor system software

-Intelligent conveyor system hardware

-Services

-Installation services

-Operational services

-Maintenance services

-Nichrome wire resistors

-Carbon composite resistors

-Metal film resistors

-Film resistors

-Cement resistors

-Wire wound resistors

-Others



With regards to the typical application of power resistors, the global power resistor market can be segmented into:



-Neutral grounding resistors

-Load banks

-Engine braking

-Other applications (heaters, power conversion, et cetera)



By power rating, the global power resistor market can be segmented into:



-1 Watt – 10 Watts

-10 Watts – 20 Watts

-20 Watts – 30 Watts

-30 Watts – 40 Watts

-40 Watts – 50 Watts

-Above 50 Watts



Download Segment-wise Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7165



Power Resistor Market: Key Players



Examples of some of the key players operating in the global power resistor market are -



-Ohmite Mfg Co

-Vishay Intertechnology

-MEGATRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

-Viking Tech Corporation

-NTE Electronics Inc.

-Murata Electronics

-Micro-Ohm Corp.

-Meritek Electronics Corp.

-Kyocera; CTS Corp.

-Barry Industries Inc.

-Anaren; Aeroflex

-Component General Inc.

-EBG Inc