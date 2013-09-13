Power Saving Solar Battery Charger for iDevices and Smart Phones from Everweek

Kowloon, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Everweek.com offers Solar Battery Chargers for various iDevices such as iPads, iPods and iPhones, Smart Phones, MP3 Players and many other Digital Devices. This solar charger acts as an All-in-One charger which can be used to charge any device. Individuals with multiple devices at home or office can use a single charger instead of using multiple chargers and avoid making their switch boards clumsy with different chargers. The 10 charger tips in the Solar Battery Charger make it compatible with most devices and phones.



The other advantages of the Solar Battery Charger are: The high capacity Li-polymer battery is rechargeable and offers power backup up to 3 months and more depending upon the usage; the battery offers high security and protects the devices from overcharging, overloading, short circuit or over discharge; it is a portable battery charger that can be carried anywhere and can be used for charging devices anywhere under the sun; the solar USB charger comes with a micro USB tip and a mini USB tip which is again a compatible USB port; the built-in battery can also be charged by simply connecting it to a USB port and it is totally USB-enable.



When it comes to charging with iPhone, users would need a Lightning to 30-Pin adapter or a Lightning to USB cable. The solar battery charger is extremely easy to use and carry. Either of them can be used to connect the iPhone to the solar charger. The charger weighs less than 200gms and does not occupy space as well because it is small just like other chargers. When the solar battery charger is exposed to sun, the energy is converted to electricity and stored in the battery. The LED light indicator would flash when it is being charged and will stay on when it is completely charged.



To know more about the Solar Battery Charger for iDevices, phones and other digital devices visit website http://www.everweek.com/solar-battery-charger-ipad-iphone-p-173.html



About http://www.everweek.com

Everweek, http://www.everweek.com based at Kowloon, Hongkong is a global electronic commerce online shopping website. The company’s headquarters are located in Hongkong and operates in Shenzhen. The company offers iPhone accessories and cases, iPad Covers, Mini Speakers, Samsung Smart Phone Cases and many other high quality consumer electronics to their customers.



Media Contact

Mr. Cody Sleiman

Address: Flat B 8/F Chong Ming Bldg, 72 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hongkong

Phone Number: 18998900900

Email: service@everweek.com

Website URL: http://www.everweek.com/