Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Can new construction in Russia’s power sector meet energy demand by 2030?



Report focuses on current and planned investments; forecasts for market development to 2019



The rising demand for electrical power in Russia is expected to continue, and to reach a 50% increase over current levels by 2030. In order to handle this expansion, a variety of new power sector investments are underway and in the planning stages across this large and diverse market. Investments in conventional power generation, as well as hydropower and nuclear power generation facilities and infrastructure have created a wide range of opportunities for businesses involved in this type of construction and those that provide equipment and services particular to power generation projects.



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Power sector construction in Russia 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 provides an overview of the country’s current energy market and describes the investors and projects at the head of the industry’s efforts to renovate and expand the infrastructure and meet future demands for electric power.



This informative publication examines current market values and identifies top investors and construction companies. It describes recent and planned projects in terms of their value, power generation capacity and opportunities on offer for those participating in the marketplace.

The report explores funding options available for Russian power sector construction projects and analyses potential obstacles that have been overcome by leading companies at work in the industry. It provides in-depth profiles of the top investors and contractors along with reviews of recently completed construction projects and news about the latest planned ventures.

This document supplies data on the value (RUB bn) and volume (MW) of planned projects, locations of those projects and the fuels that will be utilised for power generation. It studies the regulatory environment for investment governing this type of infrastructure construction and offers SWOT analysis and total investments in each segment of the market – thermal, hydroelectric and nuclear. It also takes a look into the future with carefully prepared forecasts detailing the growth and expansion that is forecast to occur through 2019.



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This versatile report is especially helpful to contractors new to the market as well as experienced market veterans. It is a resource targeted to meet the needs of power generation equipment producers and power companies, as well as academic and government researchers, business analysts and consultants and all types of financial services professionals.



Power sector construction in Russia 2014, Development forecasts for 2014-2019 aids professionals with interests in the market as they prepare strategy, seek new projects and develop new business prospects, locate new investment and merger/acquisition partners and estimate demand for sector-related products and services. Clients reach for it when performing competitive analysis and when preparing important data summaries and documents intended for use by executives and company shareholders.



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Table of Content



I. Methodology 7



II. Executive summary 10



III. Power sector overview 18



IV. Power sector construction overview 36



V. Power network overview 47



VI. Conventional power projects 56



VII. Nuclear power projects 68



VIII. Hydropower projects 73



IX. Renewable energy projects 78



X. Major energy market investors profiles 85



XI. Profiles of major contractors on the energy market 125



XII. List of graphs 143



XIII. List of tables 145



XIV. About PMR 147



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