Over the years, the Indian power sector has undergone a significant transformation in terms of power supply, energy demand, fuel mix, and market operations. It is the third-largest power generating country in the world. India's total installed capacity rapidly increased at 8.4% during the FY 2010-FY 2019 period. As of 31st December 2019, India held a total installed capacity of 367.28 GW, emerging as a power-surplus nation.



The power sector in India is characterized by its diversified fuel sources which consists of environmentally sustainable sources like solar, wind and small hydro energy, along with conventional sources like coal, oil and gas. Thermal power was the predominant type of installed capacity in India, accounting for 63.5% of the total installed capacity in FY 2019. The commissioning of various Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs) based on thermal power attributed to the largest share of thermal power in the country's energy mix.



Renewable energy accounts for 21.8% of the total installed capacity in India in FY 2019, and is the second-leading source of energy in the country. The Indian government's ambitious target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, coupled with the establishment of solar parks and the solar city program propelled the growth of clean energy in the country. Furthermore, financial incentives offered by the government are likely to encourage state-owned operators to invest in clean energy parks and ultra-mega renewable energy power parks (UMREPPs).



Nuclear and hydro are other prominent sources of power in India. In order to utilize the enormous hydro-energy potential (~600 billion units per annum), the country has set a target to add 1190 MW of hydro capacity (600 MW in the center 379 MW in private sector, and 211 MW in states) by FY 2020. As of FY 2019, India has 6.78 GW of nuclear energy installed, which is operated by the Central government owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).



