Power Sports Market Report 2014, Business Research Reports

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Power Sports Market Report ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- As a part of the recreational market, the power sports industry is one such industry wherein the people utilize their residual income on power sports equipments. Generally power sports equipments are used by people in their leisure time. Power sports products are categorized into one of the following four categories: Off Road Vehicles (ORV), Snowmobiles, Personal Watercrafts (PWC) and Motorcycles.
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Personal watercrafts segment of the power sports industry is divided into three models: stand-up, sit-down and multi-personal model. The fourth category of the power sports industry i.e. motorcycles, which are a three or two wheeled vehicle, vary considerably depending on the task they are designed for, are classified into five sub-segments: cruiser, sport, touring, standard, dual purpose, and dirt bike.
The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global power sports industry along with the study of its four sub segments. An intense competition is noted among few major players; Honda Motor, Yamaha Motor, Polaris industries, Harley Davidson and Arctic Cat. Polaris is the leading market player in both ATV and Side-by-Side vehicle segment. Apart from global competitive analysis, segment wise competitive landscape is also included in the report along with company profiles of the leading players in the market.
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Table of Content
1. Overview
1.1 Off-Road Vehicles (ORV)
1.1.1 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)
1.1.2 Side-by-Side Vehicle
1.2 Snowmobiles
1.2.1 Entry Level
2. Global Power Sports Market
Market Overview
Market Volume
3. Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Market
Market Volume
Market Segments
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3.1 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market
3.1.1 Global ATV Market
Market Volume
Regional Breakdown
3.1.2 North American ATV Market
US Sales Volume
Canadian Sales Volume
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4. Snowmobiles
4.1 Global Snowmobiles Market
Market Volume
Regional Breakdown
4.2 North American Snowmobile Market
4.2.1 The US
Market Volume
Total Registrations
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