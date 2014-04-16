Power Sports Market Report 2014, Business Research Reports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- As a part of the recreational market, the power sports industry is one such industry wherein the people utilize their residual income on power sports equipments. Generally power sports equipments are used by people in their leisure time. Power sports products are categorized into one of the following four categories: Off Road Vehicles (ORV), Snowmobiles, Personal Watercrafts (PWC) and Motorcycles.



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Personal watercrafts segment of the power sports industry is divided into three models: stand-up, sit-down and multi-personal model. The fourth category of the power sports industry i.e. motorcycles, which are a three or two wheeled vehicle, vary considerably depending on the task they are designed for, are classified into five sub-segments: cruiser, sport, touring, standard, dual purpose, and dirt bike.



The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global power sports industry along with the study of its four sub segments. An intense competition is noted among few major players; Honda Motor, Yamaha Motor, Polaris industries, Harley Davidson and Arctic Cat. Polaris is the leading market player in both ATV and Side-by-Side vehicle segment. Apart from global competitive analysis, segment wise competitive landscape is also included in the report along with company profiles of the leading players in the market.



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Table of Content



1. Overview

1.1 Off-Road Vehicles (ORV)

1.1.1 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV)

1.1.2 Side-by-Side Vehicle

1.2 Snowmobiles

1.2.1 Entry Level



2. Global Power Sports Market

Market Overview

Market Volume



3. Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Market

Market Volume

Market Segments



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3.1 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Market

3.1.1 Global ATV Market

Market Volume

Regional Breakdown



3.1.2 North American ATV Market

US Sales Volume

Canadian Sales Volume



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4. Snowmobiles



4.1 Global Snowmobiles Market

Market Volume

Regional Breakdown



4.2 North American Snowmobile Market



4.2.1 The US

Market Volume

Total Registrations



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