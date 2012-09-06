Power Star Launches New PowerStarUK.com Website to Serve Growing Client Base

Greater Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Power Star is proud to announce the launch of their new website PowerStarUK.com as well as their new Hit 'EM Hard (HTH) brand. Power Star specializes in top professional quality sporting equipment such as Boxing, MMA, Gym, Fitness, Weight Training, Braces & Supports, Protections, and more with first-class service and great prices.



Since 1996, gyms and pro athletes across the world have relied on the quality equipment from Power Star. The company specializes in a wide variety of sporting equipment including Punch bags, MMA, martial arts, boxing gloves, punch bags, training equipment and much more. While the company originally came to prominence via highly successful trading on eBay and Amazon, they have now launched their own PowerStarUK.com website to better serve their customers around the world with great sporting equipment, great service and great prices.



“As our reputation has spread for great equipment, customer service and prices, we have seen tremendous growth in our client base,” said a Power Star spokesperson. “Consequently, we knew it was time to launch our own website in order to provide even better selection and service.”



The new PowerStarUK.com website allows browsing and shopping by categories such as Weight Training, Fitness Accessories, Cycling, Braces and Supporters as well as Protective Gear. Their Weight Training items include a wide variety of Barbells, Dumbbells and Bar Accessories, Head Harnesses, Kettelbells, Training Belts, Weight Lifting Wraps and much more.



Power Star has a wide variety of boxing gloves in different weights, colors and styles including the new Power Star Hit 'em Hard (HTH) Registered Brand. Made of Synthetic Leather with a UK Flag print and available in 6 oz. and 10 oz. pairs, the HTH Pro Style Boxing Gloves feature thick Eva foam padding, Velcro straps for secure fit and easy On/Off. PowerStarUK.com also carries a number of boxing sets that include punching bag, hanging hooks, rope wraps, wall bracket chains and rope keyrings. Additionally, they carry a variety of punch bags in several sizes, styles and colors for kicking and punching.



The Power Star Fitness Accessories include Hand Grippers, Home Door Gym Bars, Push-up Stands, Resistance Bands, Skipping Ropes and Slimming Accessories. They also have a variety of heavy duty hanging wall brackets. Sport and training enthusiasts can find a variety of braces and supporters for the ankle, back, knee, elbow, wrist and hip. A complete selection of protective gear is available online including Boxing Shorts, Karate boots, Shin Insteps, Head Guards, Gum Shields, Chest Guards, Groin Guards, Shin Guards as well as Cycling Gloves. Online shoppers will find highly detailed color images and descriptions, low prices, easy and secure checkout as well as a guarantee that products will be shipped instantly to ensure quick delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.powerstaruk.com



About Power Star

