Power Supplies, Fasteners & Gears Added to the Leading Industrial Directory (ILG)

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- At a time when the U.S. economy needs a boost entering the lazy days of summer, IndustrialLeaders.com is working hard qualifying and approving suppliers. The company announced Friday the addition of power supply & systems, fasteners & hardware as well as various motion control equipment to its website.



The types of fasteners now available on the site in larger volume, according to Industrial Leaders officials include nuts, bolts, screws (self-drilling, drywall, tapping, SEMS & machine screws), rivets, sockets, anchors, cable ties, grease fittings, pipe plugs, spacers & standoffs, nylon inserts, washers, retaining rings, electronic hardware, Mil-Spec fasteners, pins and fastening systems, as well as related tools such as wall anchor setting and rivet guns. The power supply offerings on the site now include new & used generators, transformers, inverters, electrical power systems, AC-to-AC & linear regulated, portable & backup generators, emergency lighting, DC power supply, windmills (commercial & residential), solar panels, alternative power equipment and related products. According to IndustrialLeaders.com spokesman the B2B marketplace grew its offerings for gears by over 35% with over 100 manufacturers of spur gears, pinion shafts, pinion wire, miter, worm & bevel gears as well as helical, differential end & spherical gears. Related products include sprockets, motion control and power transmission equipment and accessries.



Manufacturers & distributors of power supplies, gearing products, fasteners and other industrial products can submit their company listing for international exposure at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



About Industrial Leaders

Founded in 2003, Industrial Leaders is a publisher of over 192 specialized industrial directories as well as several B2B marketplaces, forums, buying guides, social networking sites and other resources for the manufacturing community. The company focuses primarily on promoting U.S. manufacturers worldwide. Domestic and foreign companies looking to purchase industrial supplies, equipment and machinery utilize the site to locate suitable suppliers in the United States serving national and international markets at http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com