Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- A new independent 152 page research with title 'Power Supply - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and important players/vendors such as Siemens, Cosel, Mean Well, Delta Electronics etc. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/1648770-power-supply-global-market-outlook



Summary

According to Research Analyst, the Global Power Supply market is accounted for $23.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Some of the factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for energy-efficient devices, increasing adoption of home and building automation systems and advancements in the telecommunication sector. However, the rise in adoption of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and renewable energy sources are hampering the market growth.



A power supply is a hardware component that supplies power to an electrical device. It receives power from an electrical outlet and converts the current from AC (alternating current) to DC (direct current). Power supplies are rated in terms of the number of watts they generate. It is also known as a power supply unit, power brick or power adapter.



Based on product, AC-DC segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to its wide usage in industrial, medical & healthcare applications. AC input voltages are catered for from 80VAC to 305VAC single phase and 208, 380/400/415 and 480VAC three phase. AC-DC converters have the functionality to extract a stable DC power supply by rectifying and controlling commercial power supplies. AC-DC has high efficiency power supply. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market. Factors such as strong demand for consumer equipment and growing digitization and automation in various sectors are favouring the market growth in this region.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1648770-power-supply-global-market-outlook



Some of the key players in the Power Supply market include Siemens, Cosel, Mean Well, Delta Electronics, TDK Lambda, Puls, XP Power, Murata Power Solutions, Phoenix Contact, Acopian, Salcomp, CUI, MTM Power, FSP, Lite-On Power System Solutions, Acbel Polytech and Power Systems & Controls.



Products Covered:

- DC-DC Converter

- AC-DC Power Supply



Output Powers Covered:

- Power Supply With High Output (More Than 1,000 W)

- Power Supply With Medium Output (500–1,000 W)

- Power Supply With Low Output (500 W and Below)



End Users Covered:

Military & Aerospace, Telecommunications, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Lighting, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation



Regions Covered:

- North America US, Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

- Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

- Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

- Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1648770-power-supply-global-market-outlook



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Power Supply Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 DC-DC Converter

5.3 AC-DC Power Supply

....Continued



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1648770



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter