The global Power to Gas Market will be worth USD 68.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization. Both the transportation and industrial sector has increasingly adopted renewable sources of energy. Moreover, the increasing preferences of the industrial segment towards cleaner sources of energy in order to reduce their dependency on fossil fuel-based power generation and be more energy efficient in the future is expected to drive the demand of the system over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries.



Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, ITM Power introduced a new business division named ITM Motive. The division was introduced to operate a portfolio of stations refueling hydrogen in UK. The ITM Motive will be responsible for managing the energy storage and will operate a network of eight hydrogen refueling stations that will be publicly accessible.

The electrolysis segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period and accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The growing consumption of hydrogen in the transportation sector due to its higher efficiency and lower emission levels properties has resulted in the growth of the segment.

The Industrial segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to their increasing initiatives of utilizing cleaner sources of energy in order to be energy efficient in the future.

Europe region accounted for the largest market share of the Power to gas market in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth of the region is mainly due to the presence of the key market players like ITM Power, Siemens, McPhy Energy, and many others.

Key participants include ITM Power, Hydrogenics, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, McPhy Energy, MAN Energy Solutions, Carbotech, SoCalGas, Uniper, and ThyssenKrupp, among others.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Power to Gas market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Methanation (Power-to- methane)

Electrolysis (Power-to- Hydrogen)



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utilities

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the Power to Gas market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



