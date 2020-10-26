Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Global Power Tools Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts to 2023



The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Power Tools Market. It provides the Power Tools industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Power Tools study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Power Tools Market: Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, The Bosch Group, Makita Corporation and others.



Executive Summary:



Power tools are devices that are powered by an additional power source other than the manual labor which is used with hand tools. Power tools serve various purposes such as cutting, grilling, shaping, fastening, grinding, etc.



Major advantages of power tools include high speed, greater efficiency as compared to hand tools, energy conservation, reduced operational time and greater accuracy. However, power tools also pose higher risk of injury to the user as compared to hand tools.



Power tools have been segmented on the basis of energy source, end-user and tool type. Based on energy source, power tools have been segmented into electric, pneumatic and others. Electric power tools have been further divided into corded and cordless. On the basis of end-user, power tools have been segregated into residential and non-residential. Based on tool type, power tools have been divided into drilling and fastening tools, demolition tools, sawing and cutting tools, material removal tools, routing tools and other tools.



The global power tools market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing construction and infrastructure development, growing demand for commercial vehicles, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are human safety risks and high maintenance cost.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Power Tools Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



