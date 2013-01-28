Power Tools Market in the US 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Power Tools market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for the faster accomplishment of projects. The Power Tools market in the US has also been witnessing increased competition among Chinese manufacturers. However, the high cost of power tools could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/power-tools-market-in-the-us-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Power Tools Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Power Tools market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Robert Bosch GmBh, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Makita Corp., Actuant Corp, Blount International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Snap-On Corp., and Hilti AG.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160185



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports :

Global In-vehicle Entertainment and Information Systems Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160186



Global Hadoop-as-a-service Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160187