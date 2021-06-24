Power Transformer Is Anticipated to Show Growth by 2026 : ASEA Brown Boveri Group ,Crompton Greaves Ltd. ,General Electric Company

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Power Transformer Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



What is Power Transformer?

Power Transformers is defined as the electrical devices which are used to change the voltage of electricity flowing in the circuit. It is widely used to increase or decrease the voltage and it also is known as stepping up and stepping down. It works mostly during peak loads with maximum efficiency at or near full load. Various advantageous of using power transformer protection such as oil level gauges, over current, temperature indicator, lightning arrestors, and others. Widening of transmission networks, high electricity demand, and replacement of old units and increase in the number of solar and wind energy power plants, upsurge in the utilization of renewable as well as non-renewable energy resources and others are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2026.



On April 2018, ABB (Switzerland) Company had launched the digitally integrated power transformer. This will, in turn, propel the growth of the power transformer market.



On November 2018, the Description ABB (Switzerland) had expanded the transformer portfolio with the launch of new products. This would help in increasing the customer base and expansion of the company in the future.



Major & Emerging Players in Power Transformer Market:-

ASEA Brown Boveri Group (Switzerland),Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India),General Electric Company (United States),Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SA (France),Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.(South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),Tebian Electric Apparatus (China),Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Oil And Gas, Mining, Off-Grid Generation, Others), Rating (Small Power Transformer (Up to 60MVA), Medium Power Transformer (61 - 600MVA), Large Power Transformer (Above 600MVA)), Cooling Method (Oil-Cooled, Air-Cooled)



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Power Transformer



Market Drivers:

Modernization of Existing Power Grids

High Demand and Initiatives for Smart Grid Development

Growth of the Renewable Energy Sector

Emerging Demand in High-Growth Markets



Challenges:

Delays in Grid Expansion Projects



Opportunities:

Deployment of Green Transformers

HVDC Transmission Methods for Long-Distance Transmission

Increasing Investments in T&D Infrastructure

Expanding Cross-Border Electricity Trade

Increase in Electricity Demand throughout the World



What are the market factors that are explained in the Power Transformer Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Power Transformer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Power Transformer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Power Transformer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Power Transformer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Power Transformer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Power Transformer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



