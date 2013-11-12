Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Power Transformers Market for Power Industry, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Power Transformers Market for Power Industry, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Power Transformers Market for Power Industry, 2013 Update - Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Key Country Analysis to 2020 gives detailed information on the current power transformer market, focusing on key countries, as well as covering the global scenario. The report analyzes the revenues, average price and volume by power transformers used by various voltage line segments for the key eight countries in the market. The market shares for the key players in each country have been provided. At global level, the drivers and restraints of the market is also provided.



Scope



- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the power transformer market in the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, India, China, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

- The report covers average price, volume (in terms of MVA) and market size for the period from 2007 to 2020 for power transformers.

- Only high-voltage levels are considered for calculations in the report. It discusses the market shares of players/leading players for power transformers in 2012.

- The report discusses the key drivers and restraints impacting the global power transformer market.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time-sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making, by providing historical and forecast data on the revenue and volume for power transformers market

- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the power transformers market

- Identify key partners and business development avenues, based on an understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the power transformers market.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146128/power-transformers-market-for-power-industry-2013-update-global-market-size-equipment-market-share-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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