Power Transformers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Power transformers connect electrical networks or systems of different voltages to allow power exchange between them. Power transformers are used for power generation, power transmission, electro-intensive industrial applications and consumer applications. The industrial applications include mining, paper and cement mills, chemical plants, substations and power generation. The commercial applications include hospitals, universities, hotels, offices and airports among others.



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This market research study analyzes the power transformer market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion) from 2013 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on power rating into 100 MVA to 500 MVA power transformers, 501 MVA to 800 MVA power transformers and 801 MVA to 1200 MVA power transformers. Each power rating segment has also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion).



For better understanding of the power transformers market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of power transformers. Major market participants profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, BHEL, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Siemens Energy, GE Co, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Toshiba Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.



Power Transformers Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW



Power Transformers Market: Power Rating Analysis



100 MVA to 500 MVA

501 MVA to 800 MVA

801 MVA to 1200 MVA



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