Power Transformers Market - Global Industry Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Power Transformers Market - Global Industry Analysis



Power transformers connect electrical networks or systems of different voltages to allow power exchange between them. Power transformers are used for power generation, power transmission, electro-intensive industrial applications and consumer applications. The industrial applications include mining, paper and cement mills, chemical plants, substations and power generation. The commercial applications include hospitals, universities, hotels, offices and airports among others.



Click Here To Download Sample Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/power-transformer-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



This market research study analyzes the power transformer market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion) from 2013 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), and estimated in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on power rating into 100 MVA to 500 MVA power transformers, 501 MVA to 800 MVA power transformers and 801 MVA to 1200 MVA power transformers. Each power rating segment has also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of volume (Unit shipment) and revenue (USD Billion).



For better understanding of the power transformers market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of power transformers. Major market participants profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, BHEL, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Siemens Energy, GE Co, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Toshiba Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/173419



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global power transformers market snapshot, 2012 & 2019



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Increase in global energy demands

3.2.2 Favorable government regulations

3.2.3 Renewal and upgrading of existing networks in mature economies

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Volatility in raw material prices

3.4 Market opportunities

3.4.1 Awareness about low carbon emissions driving the development of smart grid and super grid

3.5 Value chain analysis

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Power transformers: Market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Power transformers: Company market share analysis



Latest Reports:



Neurovascular Intervention Market

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/neurovascular-intervention-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Neurovascular intervention is referred to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of vascular disorders of the central nervous system with minimal invasive procedures or technologies. Neurovascular disorders are normally treated through micro catheters or by emolization or recanalization of the abnormal vessels.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/177451



Neurovascular intervention market is segmented on following basis:



Disease condition



- Endovascular cerebral aneurysm

- Acute ischemic stroke

- Chronic ischemic stroke

- Intracranial atherosclerotic disease



Device type



- Neurovascular embolic coils

- DNeurovascular liquid embolism

- Intracranial stents & flow diverting devices

- Neurovascular thrombectomy devices

- Carotid stents & embolic protection devices



Nitinol Medical Devices Market

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/nitinol-medical-devices-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Nitinol a metal alloy is composed of with similar atomic percentages of nickel and titanium. There is an increase in the usage of nitinol devices due to the presence of two important properties namely superelasticity and shape memory. Thus, these properties of nitinol helps its it return to the original shape when heated at predetermined temperature. Since 1980’s the thermo-mechanical and biocompatibility characteristics of the material has expanded its usage across many medical and surgical specialties.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/177449



Due to its favorable characteristics usage of nitinol is gaining momentum. Shape memory is referred as a phenomenon of restoring the predetermined shape after heated to a particular temperature. Superelasticity characteristic refers to exhibition of enormous elasticity, approximately 10 times more than stainless steel used in manufacturing medical devices. In addition, a nitinol device possesses other important properties of biocompatibility, MRI compatibility and corrosion which are equally important and helps in supporting market growth. Manufactures make use of these properties of nitinol for designing medical devices according to the specifications. Various products such as nitinol wire, tubing, ribbon and sheets are commercially available in a variety of shapes and sizes.



About Us :

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://marketpress.blog.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz