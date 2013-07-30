Power Up Your Mercedes by Reliable Mercedes Transmission from Sprinter Transmissions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Quality remanufactured transmissions are offered to Sprinter van owners from Sprinter Transmissions. Armed with the best equipment and training, Sprinter Transmissions promises to serve diversified customers. Each transmission model’s functionality is improved with continuous research and development.



All transmissions are offered 10,000 miles or 3-year warranty. Three or more transmissions will get a special wholesale price. Fast service with low prices is guaranteed for Mercedes transmission. Sprinter Transmissions promises to deliver high-end remanufacturing transmission which can beat any other service for workmanship and quality. Customers will get updates on each unit remanufactured by Sprinter Transmissions.



Preventive maintenance services offered by Sprinter Transmissions are said to increase the life of every vehicle part. Thousands of dollars can be saved by timely and proper maintenance of Mercedes Benz or Freightliner Sprinter cargo van powertrain components. Therefore customers can utilize the preventive maintenance facility to increase vehicles’ utility for several years. The preventive maintenance service includes oil/air filter replacement, coolant, transmission fluid and oil replacement, tire rotations, and more. Delayed shifting, grinding gears and other related transmission problems are covered by Sprinter Transmissions. Transmission replacement service is also provided to customers. Computer diagnostic tools are used, which can identify replacements and major repairs accurately.



The website says, “What sets us apart isn't just our experience and specializations, but our commitment to providing honest, reliable service to all of our customers. We take pride in our ability to fully stand behind our product.”



Queries from customers related to installations are solved with experienced technical support. Mercedes transmission will be carried out by ASE certified technicians who can ensure the highest care and quality. Transmission repair and replacements are done with cost-effective methods through which customers can save money. Service seekers can contact the company via sprintertransmission.com for appointment scheduling. Sprinter Transmissions offers constant stock and one-day shipping of units. In addition, a ‘Snap on Modis’ is used on Sprinters, which will not cause any damage to the vehicle. This company guarantees customer satisfaction with honest and reliable service offerings.



Sprinter Transmissions promises to repair any issue related to transmission along with other services. High pressure marketing tricks are not used to sell any unwanted products to customers as Sprinter Transmissions believes in ethical and courteous service rendering. Transmissions are highly complicated ‘assemblies of machinery’, and therefore timely maintenance and servicing are required for the smooth functioning of Sprinter vans. Sprinter Transmissions ensures high-quality services by paying keen attention to the various needs of the client vehicle’s transmission. Customers are required to save all invoices and receipts of service in order to avail warranty. Apart from that, detailed warranty policies are described on the website sprintertransmission.net, which will provide necessary information to warranty seekers.



To obtain more information about Mercedes transmission, visit http://www.sprintertransmission.net.



About Sprinter Transmissions

Sprinter Transmissions has been serving the industry for more than 40 years and has a long history in the field of transmission. This company was established to provide high-quality remanufactured transmissions to Sprinter vans. With four decades of experience, Sprinter Transmissions ensures customer satisfaction with expert technicians and speedy delivery of services.



Sprinter Transmissions

Tel: 866.464.1871

URL: http://www.sprintertransmission.net