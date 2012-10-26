Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Power Woman Business Center (PWBC), a business incubator and nonprofit 501 c3 organization, announces their new board members that boasts diverse and highly respected professionals, each of which have dedicated their loyalty into securing the future of Power Woman Business Center with endless support. The organization serves as an incubator for entrepreneurs who lack the necessary resources in successfully creating a business.



Power Woman Business Center was founded by Patricia and Tony Gracia with the mission to create jobs in order to stimulate our recovering economy. Established in the Santa Clarita Valley Enterprise Zone, the PWBC facility provides office equipment such as cubicles, computers, fax machines, telephones, Internet, along with a conference room and even a fully stocked kitchen



“The Power Woman Business Center could not exist without the incredible support and encouragement from the Santa Clarita Valley community, along with the organization’s board members,” said xxx president of Power Woman Business Center. “It’s this kind of dedication, along with community and board member support, that allows the program to continue running.”



An entrepreneur’s ideal launch pad, PWBC donates countless hours to overseeing the development and success of each business that comes through the organization. The organization provides training and leadership seminars, business planning, and networking strategies to any of its members.



The board members are as follows:

Elena Galvez: City of Santa Clarita- Management Analyst for the Department of Administrative Services.

Gloria Mercado Fortine: William S. Hart Union High School District - President Governing Board.

Dr. Claudia Acosta: College of the Canyons- President of the Santa Clarita Valley International Programs.

Rocio Montagner: Bankers Retirement Solutions- Financial Advisor/ Insurance Agent

Susana Ulloa: Bank of Santa Clarita- First Vice President Client Service Manager.

Patsy Ayala: Our Valleys Magazine-Corporate Relations Director.

Zaida Christe: Keller Williams VIP Properties- Realtor.

Bruce Majeski- Real State Broker and Investor.



For more details about the board members and their business, just log on to http://www.powerwomanbusinesscenter.com.



Contact Information:

Patricia Gracia

Founder President

Power Woman Business Center

17960 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Tel: 1.800.989.5315/818-415-3230

Fax: 661.430.5491

Email: Patricia@PowerWomanBC.com

Website: http://www.powerwomanbusinesscenter.com