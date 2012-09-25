Power Woman Business Center's 501 C3 Gets Recognized by the IRS

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Power Woman Business Center recently announced that Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has officially recognized their 501 C3 organization. This grand accreditation will make them exempted from income tax as well as property tax, and they will be able to receive tax-deductible charitable contributions.



Patricia Gracia is the president and founder of PWBC. She says, "We are honestly blown away that our 501c3 status happened so quickly." She believes in the importance of new business start-ups to assist volatile economy of United States and creates enough jobs to successfully recover from the recent recession.



Presently, after their accreditation, PWBC are aiming to expand their presence in Antelope Valley and San Fernando Valley, which are located in Los Angeles. Their main goal is to develop as well as support enterprises that considerably contribute to the social, economic and environmental sustainability of the United States.



One of the innovative business models initiated by PWBC is “Business in a Box,” which is located in the city of Santa Clarita and provides office space, conference rooms, phone, internet access and printer/copier availability.



PWBC also offers essential small loans to business owners. They have built relationships with SBA, SCV Latino Chamber of Commerce, SCV Chamber of Commerce, SBDC, and Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce.



In addition, PWBC trains candidates and provides certifications in many fields such as real estate, acquisitions, life planning, property management, trust services, personal insurances and many more other business fields. Their leadership training will enable the individuals to gain the vital skills of productivity, communication, inspiration, leadership education and motivation for better prospects.



Visit http://www.powerwomanbusinesscenter.com for more information and detail.



Power Woman Business Center is a 501 C3 non-profit accredited organization. They create jobs and business opportunities for small entrepreneur in Santa Clarita. The President and Founder of PWBC is Cuban born Patricia Gracia.



