Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Power Woman Business Center (PWBC) celebrated their 501C3 acquisition by hosting two ribbon-cutting events at the PWBC headquarters on Wednesday, July 25, 2012 and Thursday, August 30, 2012. Among those in attendance were city officials, bankers, business owners, leadership advocates, business executives and esteemed friends. The attendees were able to take a tour of the facility and enjoy a ceremony where the board members were introduced to the public, followed by a formal ribbon-cutting. In what is an incredible moment for PWBC, reaching 501C3 status allows them to be recognized as a nonprofit organization and opens the door for donations to keep this amazing program running.



As a business incubator, PWBC's bottom line is to create jobs by bringing new businesses to the area with an emphasis in helping start-ups and current business owners. Patricia Gracia believes in the importance of new business start-ups to help our recovering economy and job market from the recent recession.



Power Woman Business Center would not exist without the tireless support of the entire board, particularly countless donated hours and guidance from Patricia Gracia, founder and president, along with Tony Gracia, co-founder and Bruce Majeski, CFO. The team put the non-profit together and presented such a compelling package to the IRS that they granted the organization 501C3 status in less than two months. "Without the support of the community and the board members, PWBC would not be where it is today," states Patricia Gracia. "We are so blessed to have all these successful and amazing individuals attend this event in what is a major turning point for Power Woman Business Center."



The PWBC board boasts diverse and highly respected professionals, each of which have dedicated their loyalty into securing the future of Power Woman Business Center with endless support. The board members are as follows:

Elena Galvez: City of Santa Clarita- Management Analyst for the Department of Administrative Services.

Gloria Mercado Fortine: William S. Hart Union High School District - President Governing Board.

Dr. Claudia Acosta: College of the Canyons- President of the Santa Clarita Valley International Programs.

Rocio Montagner: Bankers Retirement Solutions- Financial Advisor/ Insurance Agent

Susana Ulloa: Bank of Santa Clarita- First Vice President Client Service Manager.

Patsy Ayala: Our Valleys Magazine-Corporate Relations Director.

Zaida Christe: Keller Williams VIP Properties- Realtor,

Bruce Majeski- Real State Broker and Investor.

Patricia Gracia was presented with numerous recognitions which include the following:

US Congressional 25th District - From Congressman Buck McKeon

Senate of the State of California North - From Senator Tony Strickland.

The County of Los Angeles - Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich

City of Santa Clarita- Mayor Frank Ferry - Given by Councilwoman Marsha McLean

AV Chamber of Commerce - Rocio Montagner- President

Republican National Hispanic Assembly of North Los Angeles and California - John Hatami



