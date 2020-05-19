Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research's recent report on the "Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Market (By Usage (Disposable PAPRs and Reusable PAPRs), By Type (Face-mounted PAPRs and Belt-mounted PAPRs) By End-Users (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, Defense & Public Safety Services): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts up to 2026." provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market. According to the report, the global powered air-purifying respirators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



Safety is important to safeguard human life, especially in high-risk areas such as healthcare, nuclear, aircraft, chemical, oil and gases, and the mining sector. Industrial safety reduces risks to people and processes?. The increasing concern for industrial safety and improved productivity has driven the demand for powered air-purifying respirators across all industry verticals. These powered air-purifying respirators are battery-powered blowers that provide positive airflow which is used to safeguard workers in an infected or contaminated atmosphere.



Additionally, growing industrialization in the BRIC countries and rapidly growing healthcare sector in several developing nations will further facilitate the growth of the market. Furthermore, as measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus have augmented, the demand for powered air-purifying respirators has momentarily increased in the healthcare sector.



Additionally, the recent outbreak is also creating supply disruptions in the market which in turn is increasing the production for such products. This demand is expected to rise at a good pace and there will be an adequate amount of latent market potential waiting to be exploited through developmental efforts.



Healthcare Sector to Remain the Largest Users of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators



Powered Air-Purifying Respirators are used in manufacturing sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food, and beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, and in Healthcare and Defence & Public Safety Services. However, powered air-purifying respirators are used in healthcare for a variety of purposes, such as to help protect users from certain cleaning chemicals, particulates, hazardous drugs, and infectious aerosols such as mycobacterium and tuberculosis.



For instance, disposable respirators are the most frequently used respirators used in hospitals. Moreover, the wide margin of safety associated with healthcare facilities also makes it an essential component in healthcare institutions. Currently, as the entire health care system is primarily focused on containing this virus, an upsurge in the demand for powered air-purifying respirators is witnessed in the market as preventing the spread of infection to and from health care workers and patients are vital in controlling the spread of the disease.



Moreover, powered air-purifying respirators create an airflow inside either a tight-fitting facepiece or loose-fitting hood or helmet, providing a higher assigned protection factor (APF) than the reusable elastomeric non-powered air-purifying half-face masks or N95 FFRs, which in turn, is increasing its demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report on the "Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirators market" offers an in-depth analysis of the segments such as Usage (Disposable PAPRs and Reusable PAPRs), Type (Face-mounted PAPRs and Belt-mounted PAPRs) and End-Users (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Gas & Oil Manufacturing, Defense & Public Safety Services.



North America to be the Dominant Region in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market



Geographically, North America generated the largest revenue in powered air-purifying respirator market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Increasing stringency in regulatory norms regarding workplace safety along with a high rate of adoption of advanced safety devices will increase demand for powered air-purifying respirator markets in the North America region.



Furthermore, the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the outbreak of COVID-19 due to the high demand for personal protective equipment for containing the spread of the disease. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR owing to rapid industrialization in countries such as China and India.



Companies Operating in Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market to Ramp Up Production Amidst COVID-19 to Meet the Rising Demands



The powered air-purifying respirator market is intensely competitive with the presence of several multinational players. The major players 3M Company, Avon Rubber Plc, BIO-Medical Devices International Inc, and E.D. Bullard Company, Inc. are continuously focusing on improving R&D and facilitate other organic strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. These manufacturers are also increasing their production output as the demand is currently exceeding supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In such an instance, Bio-Medical Devices, Intl (BMDI) has significantly ramped up MAXAIR® CAPR® production output due to the extreme demand for its highly preferred PAPRs (Powered Air Purifying Respirators) during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, 3M is also ramping up production at its manufacturing facilities around the world, including in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America as quickly as possible. The company also expects that the demand for respirators will outpace supply in the foreseeable future.



Infinium Global Research's recent report on the global Powered Air-Purifying Respirators Market is an encompassment of such recent developments in the global marketplace. The report delivers insights into the recent developments by leading players that have contributed to the growth of the market and also estimates the impact of recent developments in the global market.



