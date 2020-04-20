Powered Develops Mobile Applications in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Powered is an Arab-based company that specializes in the development of mobile applications of clients with various specifications. Powered is concerned with the transformation of ideas into mobile applications with their goal being the creation of solutions that will make a buzz in the market. This Dubai-based firm enjoys the guidance of a competent management team that comprises of Luka, Sacha, and Mila, who bring in-depth expertise in the industry. The app developer has a well-trained and dedicated professional team of mobile application developers who transform a client's ideas into stellar mobile apps, and Powered serves both small and large business mobile apps requirements in the UAE as well as internationally.



"At Powered, we are one of the best mobile application development companies in Dubai with a mission of delivering quality backed and cost-effective app building services in UAE and other countries," commented the company spokesperson. "With many years of experience in the industry, we understand the dynamics of the industry and look forward to maintaining our excellent reputation through the provision of quality services. Businesses intending to build the best mobile applications should not hesitate to contact us. We are just a phone call away."



Powered offers custom mobile app development in UAE. Given the demand for its services, the firm is expanding to Saudi Arabia. The company has seasonal mobile app developers, who, apart from developing user-friendly mobile apps, also provide insight concerning the future of mobile development. The developers continue to create apps that make it easy for people to shop on the internet. They have many years of experience in creating digital tactics relevant to both local and global enterprises. A commitment to developing quality mobile apps that meet the needs of a brand is what fuels Powered.



"At Powered, we are committed to building amazing mobile applications that serve clients' business needs. The process involves several challenges, but we are well-resourced to walk an extra mile and simplify it. Android Apps created by our developers are proficient and equipped with brilliant designs," said the company spokesperson. "Our portfolio encompasses e-commerce apps to bring more business, gaming apps for high retention, enterprise apps to streamline business efficiency, and custom utility apps for monetization purposes. We intend to bring on the table the reliable Android developer in Dubai to work on the client's project. Right from the stage of weaving strategy to the final testing and launch of our application, we follow the best practices to ensure absolute success. We'll work together with our client's team to create milestones and expectations for this project."



Companies looking to increase their return on investment may want to consult the developers at Powered for constructive ideas. Smartphone apps are an ideal way for companies to diversify their income streams. Once the app is developed, businesses can use it to generate revenue by charging users a monthly fee or using in-app purchases. Furthermore, companies can sell more to their customers, especially when they integrate augmented reality into the application.



Powered offers incredible mobile app development in Dubai. It follows the best practices to ensure quality backed service delivery right from the initial stages of strategic planning to the final testing and launching of the application. The company's staff work together with clients to meet the client's expectations and reach great heights for any project.