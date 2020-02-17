Powered Is Providing Mobile Application Development in UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Powered is one of the brand products of Egraphic DMCC. For many years, the firm has been helping individuals, corporate enterprises, and small companies, to build reliable mobile apps for their businesses. The firm develops iOS and Android mobile applications at cost-effective prices. The firm was shortlisted in 2017's Digital Impact Awards for their top-notch products. Both the local and regional authorities have certified and approved the company products and services to meet the set industrial requirements. Thus, one can rely on the originality of their services.



"Growth in the use of mobiles has led to a major swing in the technology market. Mobile applications are the new way of communicating with customers and marketing your product," added the company spokesperson. "Adoption of technology has led to increased uptake of mobile users necessitating businesses to developing their applications. POWERED a mobile application development Dubai company has always worked with a single objective to provide a great user experience."



Powered has skilled personnel who have years of experience in designing digital strategies for both local and global businesses. The company has developed highly advanced and sophisticated apps with efficient output features. They advise its clients to share relevant information with the company's community, thus building a hub with limitless opportunities. Powered utilizes the ideas it gets from its customers with its creativity and innovation from the dedicated team of experts to develop aesthetically exciting and functioning mobile apps.



"Our clients enjoy many advantages from collaborating with us, including around-the-clock support system that is available to meet any of their potential needs during the initialization of a project," said the company spokesperson. "Our staff can also actively contribute to the development and improvement of a concept should the consumer be willing to accept additional input regarding their App. This can lead to even better results than was previously expected at the beginning of the venture."



Powered is the most trusted and reliable mobile app development company in Dubai among the long list of certified companies in that industry. Powered has made an app that allows users to manage their SIM on the go efficiently. When it comes to testing an app, the firm has a sharp eye for bugs. Skilled technicians test every pixel of an app before the launch. The company tests the apps on multiple platforms to maintain the highest quality standards. Powered enables the audience to enjoy a unique platform to experience the client's content better. The process entails several problems, but Powered is well-resourced to walk an extra mile and simplify them. Their apps created are proficient and equipped with brilliant designs. The firm's portfolio encompasses E-commerce apps to bring more business, enterprise apps to streamline business efficiency, gaming apps for high retention, and custom utility apps for monetization purposes.



About Powered

Powered is the top mobile app development company in Dubai, UAE. It aims to help businesses view the commercial potential of mobile applications to companies. Powered has a well-trained and dedicated team of mobile application developers who transform customer's ideas into stellar mobile apps. The firm serves both small and large business mobile apps needs in the United Arab Emirates as well as internationally.