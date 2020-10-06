Powered Offers Mobile Application Development Services of iPhone Apps in Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- Powered is a full-service app design and development company based in Dubai. They create mobile applications for both Android and iOS mobile devices. Being regarded as an award-winning mobile app Development Company, applications built by them are featured with Augmented Reality (AR) technology to make them appear realistic. AR is ideal for mobile apps, for home retail, real estate, games, automotive, fashion and beauty, as well as apparel retail. Moreover, Powered offers iPhone mobile app development services that are logical and methodical to many enterprises. iOS apps can also improve businesses Return on Investment (ROI) either through payment, before users can download the app or via in-app purchases. This enables businesses to have many revenue streams.



Answering a query, Powered's spokesperson commented, "We develop rich, peerless and innovative apps and games for iOS and Android platforms. We also build native applications for both Android and iOS devices. Our apps are widely researched and tested in order to be sure that they are functioning perfectly and are exhibiting all the standards set by our clients. With our expertise, we can refine features, and also streamline the aim of applications".



Enterprises looking for where to find mobile app development companies in UAE can contact Powered. At Powered, they create marketing apps, business, as well as social and entertainment apps. These apps are installable on all Android and Apple iOS based mobile devices. Also Powered has a well-versed team that can provide scalable coding and robust architecture while developing iPhone applications. This enables their iPhone apps to have the precise quality of their clients' criteria.



The spokesperson further added, "Being a powerful platform to provide great user experience, iOS apps assist in expanding business opportunities and creates new revenue streams. An iPhone application assures constant support and robust security features. At Powered, we provide a prevalent experience of developing digital strategies and thorough iPhone apps development solutions to businesses located in Dubai. We build the newest application versions that are enabled with sophisticated features, as well as backward compatibility, UI/UX assistance, and multilingual support".



In addition, as Powered's apps can assist businesses in improving their productivity, as well as enhance their revenue generation, they can also help in securing user data and shielding applications from all cyber threats. Together with data security, they ensure that all transactions are secured by encrypting sensitive user information. More so Powered creates iPhone applications with unique and simplified user interface (UI) that increases its outreach and enhances user engagement with the app.



Powered is a mobile app builder company based in Dubai. They offer app design and development services for several purposes for both Android and Apple iOS mobile platforms. They build mobile apps that are rich and creative on mobile devices. Powered follows a streamlined process of iOS application development which starts with a thorough analysis of the app idea, and then finalizing a detailed process of planning and management. Hence, individuals or enterprises that are in need of iPhone application development in Dubai can reach out to Powered.



