PoweredEssays.com Announces Launch of Its New Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Powered Essays, a San Francisco, California-based group of essay writers, recently announced the launch of its new website, poweredessays.com. The company’s easy-to-use, simple, and confidential site offers its clients the opportunity to hire skilled essayists to compose small- and large-scale writing projects for affordable prices.



To begin a project with Powered Essays, students only need to specify the type of assignment, number of pages, academic level, and deadline of the paper. Upon payment, the writing process begins, and after the project is completed, students can download their essay. Students can communicate with their writer at any time during the task, and all papers are delivered on time.



Powered Essays currently provides its clients with an extensive range of writing resources: in addition to offering proofreading and editing services, Powered Essays’ writers produce essays, theses, dissertations, Power Point presentations, and research and term papers. From high school to doctoral projects, Powered Essays’ writers have experience with creating material for every academic level.



The writers of Powered Essays are selected based on their professional and academic skills. The company’s highly skilled and educated essay writers have all obtained degrees at the Masters and Doctoral levels, ensuring that they have the experience and knowledge to produce carefully crafted academic papers. Powered Essays matches projects and writers based on the paper’s academic focus, ensuring that each assignment has a unique voice.



“Our writers are carefully vetted, not only for the caliber and quality of their writing, but also for the base of knowledge in academic areas that they can bring to each new project,” stated an article on the new custom essay writing service website. “We take pride in staffing our team with writers who are comfortable and familiar with meeting any and all academic paper writing requirements, and who will provide proper citations, works cited, and bibliographies that meet all guidelines.”



At this time, Powered Essays is offering clients 15 percent off of their first order. Repeat clients are also eligible for additional discounts: five percent off after five orders, 10 percent off after 10 orders, and 15 percent off after 12 orders.



Individuals interested in learning more about Powered Essays and its services can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Powered Essays

Since its original launch in April 2013, Powered Essays has provided a top-notch writing service that offers help and support to anyone struggling to get their essays finished. From smaller assignments like opinion papers or daily coursework, to large-scale writing projects including research papers, dissertations, abstracts, Powered Essays has the resources and experience to help any student achieve a finished product that they can be proud of. The company’s essay writers have experience with a wide array of subjects and paper formats; each paper is guaranteed to be 100 percent original and tailored to the assignment’s requirements. For more information, please visit http://www.poweredessays.com