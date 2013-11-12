PoweredEssays.com Offering Fantastic Seasonal Discounts: Get 20% off Discount for Any Order Placed in November

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Powered Essays a trusted and renowned custom paper writing at the market introduces seasonal discounts to all the customers. What made the service a cut above the rest is that they are able to deliver right on time without having to worry about the quality of the paper. The company ensures that all orders are fully custom made through the request of the client with a state of the art plagiarism checker that can always guarantee to provide 100% originality. Poweredessays.com have the best customer service assistance that clients can contact round the clock and the easiest to navigate website to order from.



At the homepage, even a newbie can quickly order an assignment. With just a few clicks, ordering can be done quickly. Customers’ are ensured that all information will not be disclosed to any third parties or to be used for other matters. By simply filling out the personal information, assignment details and settling the payment, the well written custom papers can be acquired on the designated time and date. It is that simple and fast.



As of this time, Powered Essays not just give the best deals around but also offer 20% when customers order any paper. This means that if customers are looking to get unique and high quality essays, thesis, term papers, research papers or any other academic writing that customers may have, they get the least rates plus enjoy an additional 20% off. That is just some really great deal that anyone must try. Students from high school level to doctorate ones can take full advantage of this one time and limited offer.



To take advantage of this amazing promo, customer must simply type in the promo code: PRpowered20. This coupon code must be entered upon check out so as to get deducted on the total amount of the order. It is simple, fast yet absolutely very reliable at anytime. All customers can rest assured that all orders will be regarded like any ordinary order thus, quality and satisfaction is at its best and always prioritize above anything else.



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About Powered Essays

Powered Essays started its business in providing the best writing service last April, 2013. The company can be new in the industry but has proven to be the one that is always available to help and support anyone who seems to find hard to deliver quality essays. The company first began helping students with their minor tasks like coursework and opinion paper. Later on, it evolved into a greater company that offers greater range like delivering abstract, dissertations and others. That just made Power Essay among the best and the leading in the industry that has the experience and vast resources that anyone can be proud of. The company only hires skilled and seasoned writers that can be able to write almost about any topics to meet customer’s needs. To learn more, check: http://www.poweredessays.com



Contact information:

Contact person: Sadie Lupo

Email: support@poweredessays.com

Phone: 1-855-900-1237

City: San Francisco, CA

Country: USA