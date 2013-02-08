Powerful Children's Book by Michelle Graham Aims to Help Young Girls Build a Healthy Self-Esteem

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- In a day and age when young girls are heavily influenced by the media, society-at-large and their peers, many are led to the misleading conclusion that beauty is all down to looks. Wanting to prove to millions of young girls that true beauty comes from good character and a kind heart, author Michelle Graham has released a compelling new book.



While ‘Pretty is As Pretty Does “Do Pretty”’ may first appear as a fun and entertaining story, its broader message is one of empowerment, inspiration and pride.



Synopsis:



Nana Ella sits down with Kai and tells her what being pretty is all about. She tells kai that being pretty is not something you are only, but it is something you do. Nana Ella helps Kai to start a " Do Pretty" revolution.



As the author explains, she hopes girls will join Nana Ella and Kai to learn the importance of a healthy self-esteem.



“In this day age girls want to get plastic surgery at an early age due to the media, other outside influences and bullying. It is time that someone steps up to the plate to tell young girls that it is important to look good on the outside, but real beauty shines from the inside out,” says Graham.



She continues, “Girls who are not accepted because of the way they look need to hear the good news. If they are doing pretty things like being kind, being polite and giving someone a smile that needs one, these wonderful actions make them pretty.”



In an effort to engage the younger reader and drive the book’s moral home, Graham invested much time and effort in having stunning illustrations produced to accompany her words.



“The wonderful illustrations I commissioned really help to get the book’s point across. This combination of written and visual stimuli wrap up into a fun story that will quietly teach young girls the truth behind many misconceptions,” Graham adds.



Critics praise the author for her diligent attempts to change the lives of millions of young girls. With the literature world lacking many useful resources, her book is set to be cherished by young and old readers for many years.



'Pretty is As Pretty Does "Do Pretty"', published by AuthorHouse, is available from Amazon.



About the Author: Michelle Graham

Lady "M" has a Masters in Education and has been teaching for twenty years. She has also mentored young girls from the ages of 10 to 17. She stays actively involved with youth during her summers off from school.