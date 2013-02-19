Powerful Flipbook Creator Takes Good Users Experience as First Consideration

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Content and the attractiveness are always being focused on while people create any digital publications. Attractive look and interesting content will always catch readers’ heart and they prefer to these kinds of eBooks. One such tool that can assistant you to build a page that is special and eye-catching look is the flipping book tool. The kind of page flip software enables users to convert different PDF documents to realistic flipbook with page turning effects and includes different flash effects. Why use such software? Because it aims to help people read digitally and easily. It also focuses on having a flash flipping book that is innovative and provides features that readers rarely find on different books or sites.



People who look forward to creating flipping book, flash brochures, flipping magazines, 3D flash catalogue, etc. should try out this software. Users will love this helpful tool because it has multimedia functions to create interactive content. Stunning features in the flipbook software like flash, buttons, hyperlinks, interactive link, image slide show, videos, audios and many other elements make it easier for the users to browse through the flipping book. Viewing experience is improved with the help of this software. For example, people can watch movie directly from the flipbook page or jump to the outside website with the convenient hyperlink. What’s more, people can use the flipbook creator to create image slideshow as a stunning gallery to show images in a unique way.



Also, flipbook software has share function which allows the others to access to some social sharing sites and help them spread their flipping book widely in the world. The social sharing function includes sites like twitter, dig, facebook, etc. People can also forward the contents through e-mail and send it to different people. There are lots of templates in the flip book maker to choose. The templates are in different styles and they would be a powerful tool to design own style eBooks. This in-turn will help the viewers to get an easy and well-designed page that can be browsed easily. Since this PDF to flipbook software improves the attractiveness of the and is used for SEO purpose the users can be rest assured that the software will provide them value for money and the end result will be better than expected.



About FlipPageMaker

FlipPageMaker is a provider of flipping book tools which can help users convert PDFs or other office document to powerful eBooks with page flipping effects. This is a kind of multimedia converter for digital book world. The creative elements enable users to build multimedia-base flipbook with video, image, pictures, flash and more other objects embedded. The company is committed to provide users with the best digital printing solutions, bring users the ultimate experience for digital publishing product. Know more about FlipPageMaker : http://www.flippagemaker.com.